Aldridge Construction Highlights Bathroom Remodeling Services in Salinas

The full‑service contractor showcases its expertise and process for bathroom remodeling, guiding homeowners through consultation, design and construction.

Bathroom remodels are one of the most rewarding projects we undertake” — Brian Aldridge

SALINAS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aldridge Construction, a full‑service home‑renovation and ADU contractor serving Monterey , Santa Cruz and San Benito counties in California as well as Maricopa County, Arizona, is highlighting its specialized bathroom remodeling services in Salinas. Through a newly updated resource on its website, the company outlines its step‑by‑step process—from initial consultation and custom design to permitting and construction—and encourages homeowners to transform their bathrooms into personal retreats. Bathroom remodels are among the most requested projects for Aldridge Construction, and the firm aims to provide clarity on timelines, costs and design considerations for Salinas residents.Aldridge Construction is a family‑owned business founded by Brian Aldridge, a third‑generation contractor who relocated to Salinas in 2017.The firm has quickly become a cornerstone of the Tri‑County area’s residential construction scene, drawing on a legacy of craftsmanship passed down through generations. Aldridge Construction specializes in transforming spaces and bringing homeowners’ visions to life across Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties. Its services range from kitchen and bath remodeling and ADU construction to major renovations and add‑ons. While residential projects are the company’s primary focus, it also provides construction services for commercial clients.Aldridge Construction’s comprehensive suite of services includes:• Kitchen and bathroom remodeling – bespoke design and renovation services that transform kitchens into functional, beautiful spaces• Accessory dwelling unit (ADU) construction and home additions, allowing homeowners to add living space or generate rental income Home renovations and additions tailored to evolving lifestyles• Property management remodeling and repair services that enhance client‑owned properties and community spacesThe company’s mission is to deliver exceptional construction and renovation services that transform spaces into personalized havens. Aldridge Construction upholds high standards of quality and integrity and fosters lasting relationships with clients.Aldridge Construction’s updated resource emphasizes several reasons Salinas homeowners choose the company for bathroom remodels:• Experience and craftsmanship. Aldridge Construction brings a legacy of quality and precision to every bathroom remodel. Owner Brian Aldridge personally oversees each project to ensure meticulous attention to detail.• Local expertise. The team understands the permitting requirements and regulations of Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties, ensuring that remodels run smoothly and comply with local codes.• Structured process. Projects begin with a thorough consultation to understand the homeowner’s vision, followed by custom design services. Skilled craftsmen then execute the construction, and a final walkthrough guarantees that the finished space meets both the company’s standards and the client’s expectations.• Transparent timelines and costs. Typical bathroom remodels take 2–5 weeks, depending on the size of the space and the complexity of the design, and costs usually range from $15,000 to $40,000. Aldridge Construction handles all required permits for plumbing, electrical and structural changes and provides detailed estimates at the start of each project.In addition to its proven process, Aldridge Construction offers:• Customization options. The company installs walk‑in showers, freestanding tubs, double vanities, heated floors, energy‑efficient fixtures and other upgrades tailored to each homeowner’s taste and lifestyle• Accessibility solutions. For aging‑in‑place or ADA‑compliant designs, the team offers walk‑in tubs, grab bars, barrier‑free showers and widened doorways to enhance safety and mobility• Permitting and logistics. Aldridge Construction manages the permitting process and coordinates project logistics to minimize disruption. Most clients are able to remain in their homes during the remodel• Design assistance. Clients receive design guidance and 3D renderings to visualize their new bathroom before construction begins, ensuring the final result is both functional and beautiful.“Bathroom remodels are one of the most rewarding projects we undertake,” said Brian Aldridge, owner of Aldridge Construction. “A well‑designed bathroom can transform daily routines. Our goal is to provide Salinas homeowners with transparent information about timelines, costs and design options so they can create a space that fits their lifestyle.”Many homes in Salinas and the broader Monterey County were built decades ago and are due for modernization. Bathroom renovations offer one of the highest returns among home‑improvement projects and can significantly increase property value while improving comfort and accessibility. As populations age, demand for accessible bathrooms with features such as walk‑in showers and grab bars is increasing. Aldridge Construction notes that thoughtful remodels not only enhance daily life for homeowners but also ensure compliance with local building codes and permitting requirements.Details about the bathroom‑remodeling process are available on the Aldridge Construction website. For more information or to schedule a consultation about bathroom remodeling or any home‑renovation project, contact Aldridge Construction at (831) 682‑9788 or brian@aldridgeconstruction.biz. The company’s office is located at 1109 Aspen Place, Salinas, CA 93901. Additional examples of Aldridge’s craftsmanship can be found in the portfolio section of the website.Aldridge Construction is a licensed general contractor serving Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito and Maricopa counties. Led by owner Brian Aldridge, the company specializes in kitchen and bath remodeling, ADU construction and complete home renovations. Its mission is to transform spaces with quality craftsmanship and personalized design.

