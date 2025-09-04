Submit Release
ODIHR observers to North Macedonia’s local elections to hold press conference on Friday

SKOPJE, 4 September 2025 – Observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will hold a press conference on the opening of the observation mission to the forthcoming local elections in North Macedonia on Friday, 5 September.

What: 

  • An introduction to the role of the ODIHR election observation mission and its planned activities.

Who:

  • Matteo Mecacci, Head of the ODIHR Election Observation Mission

When:

  • 14:00 CET (GMT +2) on 5 September 2025

Where:

  • Double Tree by Hilton Skopje, Platinum 1, Bulevar ASNOM 17, 1000 Skopje

Registration:

  • The press conference is open to all, and no accreditation is required to enter, but only questions from journalists will be taken.
  • English-Macedonian and English-Albanian interpretation will be provided.

For more details, please contact:

Kira Gutnikova, Media Analyst for the Election Observation Mission

Kira.Gutnikova@odihr.mk or +389 71 393 062

Katya Andrusz, ODIHR Spokesperson

Katya.Andrusz@odihr.pl or +48 609 522 266

