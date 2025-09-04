ODIHR observers to North Macedonia’s local elections to hold press conference on Friday

SKOPJE, 4 September 2025 – Observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will hold a press conference on the opening of the observation mission to the forthcoming local elections in North Macedonia on Friday, 5 September. What: An introduction to the role of the ODIHR election observation mission and its planned activities. Who: Matteo Mecacci, Head of the ODIHR Election Observation Mission When: 14:00 CET (GMT +2) on 5 September 2025 Where: Double Tree by Hilton Skopje, Platinum 1, Bulevar ASNOM 17, 1000 Skopje Registration: The press conference is open to all, and no accreditation is required to enter, but only questions from journalists will be taken.

English-Macedonian and English-Albanian interpretation will be provided. For more details, please contact: Kira Gutnikova, Media Analyst for the Election Observation Mission Kira.Gutnikova@odihr.mk or +389 71 393 062 Katya Andrusz, ODIHR Spokesperson Katya.Andrusz@odihr.pl or +48 609 522 266

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.