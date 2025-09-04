OSCE-supported course strengthens national capacity in combating money laundering and financing of terrorism in Turkmenistan

An-OSCE supported training course on strategic analysis in combating money laundering and financing of terrorism took place in Ashgabat from1 to 4 September 2025.

The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat organized the four-day event in close co-operation with Egmont Centre of FIU Excellence and Leadership (ECOFEL), Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units. The training course was specifically designed for staff members from the Financial Monitoring Service at the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan aiming to enhance their professional capacities and empower them to effectively implement specific points of the Plan on Technical Assistance to Turkmenistan on addressing recommendations from the second round of Mutual Evaluations by the Eurasian Group on Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism (EAG).

International experts explored the subtle intricacies involved in strategic analysis, highlighting the characteristics of critical thinking and the importance of structured analytical techniques to help counteract fixed mindsets and biases. Participants also discussed the differences between qualitative and quantitative analysis and the various stages of the intelligence cycle.

“The OSCE actively supports national reforms and transparency initiatives, as well the development and implementation of more effective policies and mechanisms to help participating States in enhancing good economic governance, establishing robust anti-money laundering systems, and promoting sound financial and resource management,” said Olivera Zurovac-Kuzman, Economic and Environmental Officer of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat.

“The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat is actively co-operating with Turkmenistan to strengthen its national AML/CFT system, including by improving legislative frameworks and conducting capacity-building activities within the framework of the Plan on Technical Assistance to Turkmenistan aimed at addressing recommendation from the second round of Mutual Evaluations by the EAG,” added Zurovac-Kuzman.

The course also provided detailed insights into the stages of the intelligence cycle, including planning, collection, evaluation, collation and review of information sources. Experts shared requirements on strategic analysis findings reporting.