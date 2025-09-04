Head of OSCE Mission to Montenegro visits Regional Security Centre North

In response to a request from the Police Directorate to contribute to the overall effectiveness of the Regional Security Centre (RSC) “North”, the OSCE Mission to Montenegro provided technical equipment for six security centres and three police stations in Bijelo Polje, Berane, Kolašin, Mojkovac, Rožaje, Plav, Andrijevica, Gusinje, and Petnjica.

Head of the Mission, Ambassador Jan Haukaas, yesterday met with Police Director, Lazar Šćepanović, and Head of the RSC North, Haris Đurđević, in Bijelo Polje. During the meeting, they acknowledged the Mission’s longstanding support for the police and how its future activities could be shaped to further strengthen professionalization, build capacity, and enhance public trust in the police.

“The Mission remains committed to supporting the police with capacity-building and the provision of expertise, while adapting to emerging needs”, said Ambassador Haukaas. He further noted that the Mission is also interested in contributing towards further strengthening crisis response, transparency, and resilience against organized crime. “Our priority areas remain the fight against serious and organized crime, combatting trafficking in human beings, and reducing risks linked to small arms and light weapons,” stated Ambassador Haukaas.

Police Director Šćepanović said that the Mission, from the very beginning of its presence in Montenegro, has provided a significant contribution to enhance the collective security of the country. He stressed, “This technical support is of exceptional importance to supporting the field work and enhancing the capacities of the RSC ‘North’, especially considering the particular regional challenges and its continuous need to improve material and technical capacities.”

On this occasion, Šćepanović highlighted the efforts of the Police Directorate in Montenegro’s ongoing reform processes, particularly those related to justice, freedom and security, as well as the development and implementation of harmonized security policies aligned with European standards and the OSCE. He stated that “The primary focus is on organized crime, corruption, human trafficking and illegal migration, the suppression of narcotics smuggling, modern forms of hybrid threats – including disinformation - and the establishment of mechanisms to enhance resilience and countering external influences on the security sector.”

Head of the Centre Đurđević thanked the Mission for the provision of technical equipment, which has enhanced the RSC North’s overall capacity. He stated that “Part of the technical equipment has been distributed in the newly established RSC North’s headquarter, while the rest has been distributed to other municipalities,” explained Đurđević.