State Secretary Grašič confirms support for the fight against impunity and for the ICC

SLOVENIA, September 3 - State Secretary Neva Grašič met with Osvaldo Zavala Giler, Registrar of the International Criminal Court (ICC), on the margins of the Bled Strategic Forum. She reaffirmed Slovenia's commitment to the global fight against impunity for the most serious crimes, and to upholding the rule of law, as well as the independence and impartiality of judicial institutions, with the ICC at their centre.

