“Tell Clyfford I Said ‘Hi’” Curated by Children of the Colville Confederated Tribes opens at the Clyfford Still Museum

Tell Clyfford exhibition co-curators examine a copy of Clyfford Still's PH-624 (Grand Coulee Dam, Washington), 1936

Clyfford Still Museum’s “Tell Clyfford I Said ‘Hi’”: An Exhibition Curated by Children of the Colville Confederated Tribes, is open Sep 19, 2025-May 10, 2026.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Clyfford Still Museum ’s collaborative exhibition, “Tell Clyfford I Said ‘Hi’” : An Exhibition Curated by Children of the Colville Confederated Tribes, co-curated with youth from the Colville Confederated Tribes Reservation in Washington, is on view September 19, 2025, through May 10, 2026. Installed in all nine of the Museum’s galleries in Denver, Colorado, the exhibition highlights the perspectives of Colville children on Still’s depictions of their home and ancestors, and the artist’s abstract works. Tell Clyfford also explores themes identified by the co-curators.For the past three years, the Museum’s curatorial and educational staff collaborated with young children (ages three to fourteen) and Colville teachers from partner schools on every level of the exhibition.“We’ve found that deep collaboration with communities brings vital new context to our understanding of Clyfford Still’s artwork, advancing the Museum’s potential to facilitate a shared, richer view of history,” said Bailey Placzek, the Museum’s curator of collections. “Colville Tribal children have a direct connection with Still’s art, and they offer valuable perspectives. Our collaboration extends the living legacy of dynamic exchange between the Colville Confederated Tribes and Clyfford Still that began nearly a century ago and hopefully forges a more equitable, shared way forward.”Clyfford Still spent three summers with the Colville community in the mid-1930s as a young art professor at Washington State College (now Washington State University). After visiting the Reservation together in 1936, Still and his faculty supervisor co-founded a summer art program in the area the following year. Still formed relationships with the Colville Tribal people and the landscape, creating more than 100 sketches, paintings, and photographs during the summers of 1937 and 1938.Museum staff began working with Colville Tribal representatives in 2021 to learn more about this part of the collection from their perspectives and explore partnership opportunities. “Tell Clyfford is a result of Tribal leaders’ desire for the Still to collaborate with Tribal youth on an exhibition," said Nicole Cromartie, director of learning and engagement. “It also continues the Museum’s efforts to foster engagement with its collections by sharing authority on Still’s work with the Museum’s extended communities.”The exhibition’s co-curators include:● Nespelem School, Nespelem, Washington (three classrooms: fourth, sixth, and seventh grades)● Colville Head Start, Nespelem, Washington (three classrooms, ages three to five)● Gathered Hearts Montessori, Omak, Washington (one classroom, ages six to twelve)Many of the exhibition co-curators will travel to Denver for the exhibition opening.While culturally distinct and diverse, the twelve bands of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation: Chelan, Chief Joseph Band of Nez Perce, Colville, Entiat, Lakes, Methow, Moses-Columbia, Nespelem, Okanogan, Palus, San Poil, and Wenatchi, share cultural practices and 1.4 million acres of land.The exhibition co-organizers include the Still’s Placzek and Cromartie, as well as Michael Holloman, enrolled member of the Colville Confederated Tribes and fine arts professor for Washington State University, who served as curatorial consultant for the project.Museum visitors can discover expanded exhibition content in the free digital guide, which includes videos and audio featuring the co-curators, Tribal leaders, images from visits to the Colville Reservation, behind-the-scenes development of the interactive experience, and more. In addition to the videos and audio content in the digital guide, the Museum will feature several videos on screens in the exhibition galleries.Tell Clyfford will also feature a hands-on interactive Weaving Wall experience developed by the co-curators and artist Carly Feddersen. The Still will host events for all ages during the exhibition.Visit clyffordstillmuseum.org About the Clyfford Still Museum:Designed specifically to display Clyfford Still’s art, the award-winning Clyfford Still Museum in Denver, Colorado, is home to nearly everything he created, approximately 3,125 pieces representing 93% of his lifetime of work. The Museum supports new artistic endeavors, inviting visitors to draw strength from Still’s art and life. At the Still, visitors will find a world-class collection gifted to the City and County of Denver, award-winning architecture, cross-disciplinary programs for all ages, and opportunities to explore their own creativity. Exhibitions stimulate curiosity, arouse emotions, and explore multiple perspectives. The Still invites visitors to refresh, recharge, and reconnect with joy. The Still is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.

Tell Clyfford exhibition at the Clyfford Still Museum

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.