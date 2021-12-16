Clyfford Still Museum to close voting for community-curated exhibition on December 31
The Clyfford Still Museum will close voting on its online platform for the upcoming exhibition, You Select: A Community-Curated Exhibition, on December 31.DENVER, CO, USA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Clyfford Still Museum (CSM) will close voting on its online platform for the upcoming exhibition, You Select: A Community-Curated Exhibition, on December 31. The voting site encourages the public to choose which Clyfford Still artworks they want to see in the upcoming exhibition, on view from August 12, 2022–February 12, 2023 (dates subject to change).
On the voting platform, participants select their favorite works for five different gallery themes: West Coast Revolution, High-Impact Color, Richmond Oils on Paper, Abstract Expressionism, and Movement. The public can vote for up to five paintings in each of the categories at https://clyffordstillmuseum.org/youselect.
“Since opening ten years ago, CSM has presented more than 950 works of art by Still in over 30 exhibitions, yet more than two-thirds of the Museum’s art collection remains unseen to the world,” said Bailey Placzek, associate curator & catalogue raisonné research and project manager. “You Select hands the curatorial reins to art lovers from the surrounding Denver community and beyond. Unbeknownst to many, the City of Denver and its citizens actually own the more than 3,000 art objects held at the Clyfford Still Museum. Still gifted his art to a public entity to share his life’s work with a wide and diverse audience. Like the artist himself, CSM believes that there is valuable knowledge to gain about Still’s art and the power of abstraction from the surrounding communities and passionate individuals from around the world whom we serve.”
Exhibition gallery text and interpretive content will incorporate participants’ perspectives on their selections and themes.
You Select is one of two exhibitions in 2022 curated in collaboration with members of the community. On view from March 11 to August 7, CSM staff curated Clyfford Still, Art, and the Young Mind in collaboration with early learners ages six months to eight years old from partner schools from the Denver Metro Area and nearby communities. Both exhibitions are part of the Museum’s ongoing celebration of its tenth anniversary, featuring community-centered public programs and exhibitions from November 2021 to November 2022.
About the Clyfford Still Museum
Designed by Allied Works Architecture to display the revolutionary art of one of the 20th century’s greatest artists, the Clyfford Still Museum opened in November 2011 in Denver’s Golden Triangle Creative District. Considered one of the most important and mysterious painters of the 20th century, Clyfford Still (1904-1980) was among the first generation of abstract expressionist artists who developed a new and powerful approach to painting in the years during and immediately after World War II. The Museum’s collection represents more than 93% of the artist’s lifetime output. As the steward of Still’s art and legacy, the Museum’s mission is to preserve, exhibit, study, and foster engagement with its unique collections; generate outstanding exhibitions, scholarly research, educational and other cross-disciplinary programs that broaden the definition of a “single-artist” museum; and be a gathering place for the exploration of innovation and individual artistic endeavor. Connect with the Clyfford Still Museum on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or at https://clyffordstillmuseum.org.
