COURT OF MASTER SOMMELIERS, AMERICAS ANNOUNCES NEW MASTER SOMMELIER

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Court of Master Sommeliers, Americas™ proudly announces that David Reuss of Jackson Family Wines in Denver, Colorado has earned the prestigious title of Master Sommelier, joining one of the most respected and exclusive communities in the global wine and hospitality industry.

“I could not have done this without every single one of you,” said newly minted Master Sommelier David Ruess, addressing the group of Master Sommeliers and candidates gathered in the room. With a beaming smile, he added, “I gotta call my mom!”

This achievement follows the successful completion of the Master Sommelier Diploma Examination—widely regarded as one of the most rigorous professional exams in the world. This week, 23 candidates from around the globe attempted the exam, with only one passing all three demanding components to earn the coveted title.

“Becoming a Master Sommelier is more than an accomplishment—it’s the culmination of a journey and the beginning of a legacy,” said Michael Meagher, MS, Chair of the Court of Master Sommeliers, Americas. “We are honored to welcome David into our community. This milestone reflects years of relentless dedication, perseverance, and an unshakable commitment to excellence.”

The three-part examination includes:

A verbal theory exam covering global wine regions, viticulture, production methods, and regulatory laws;

A deductive blind tasting of six classic wines;

A practical service exam evaluating hospitality, beverage service, salesmanship, and business acumen.

Each section must be passed independently—and only a select few candidates each year achieve this elite designation.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome our newest member,” said Julie Cohen Theobald, Executive Director of the Court of Master Sommeliers, Americas. “His achievement is a testament to his resilience and dedication, and also to the continued evolution of our educational programs. Our investments in access, mentorship, and transparency are making a measurable impact—and this year’s results, including 55 new Advanced Sommeliers, with the highest number of test takers and largest passing class in the Court’s history, speaks volumes.”

The Court of Master Sommeliers, Americas remains deeply committed to supporting the next generation of wine professionals through accessible education, definitive standards, and a strong culture of mentorship and peer-to-peer learning.

About the New Master Sommelier David Reuss: Originally hailing from Montana, David began his wine career in Boulder at Frasca Food and Wine under the tutelage of Master Sommelier Bobby Stuckey. After years of honing his craft, he set out on his own and became Wine Director of Shanahan’s Steakhouse in south Denver, popping bottles for celebrities and locals alike. Along the way, David branched out into freelance cellar management, auction/liquidation consulting, and individualized wine education for both private and corporate clients. He has also helped proctor lower-level exams for the Court of Master Sommeliers.

David passed his Advanced Sommelier Exam in the Fall of 2019 and has been actively pursuing his Master Sommelier diploma, passing both his theory and service exams. He joined Jackson Family Wines in the fall of 2023 as Regional Wine Educator, focusing on Colorado, Texas, Nevada, and Minnesota. He has loved JFW wines for many years and is excited to educate his coworkers, buyers and guests on his favorite labels.

His favorite beverages include Oregon Pinot Noir, anything with bubbles, and the occasional gin and tonic. Outside of wine education, David loves spending time with his wife and kids, exploring the mountains around Colorado, and traveling.

About the Court of Master Sommeliers, Americas: Established in England in 1977, the Court of Master Sommeliers is internationally recognized as the gold standard for excellence in beverage service. Since the founding of its Americas chapter in 1987, the organization has welcomed 171 Master Sommeliers into its esteemed ranks. The Master Sommelier title is the highest honor in the field, representing mastery of wine knowledge, hospitality and service, deductive tasting, and business fundamentals. For more information, visit www.mastersommeliers.org.

