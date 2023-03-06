SUNSOIL PRODUCTS TO LAUNCH AT SELECT SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET LOCATIONS

Sunsoil Cinnamon Gummies

Sunsoil, the Fourth-Largest CBD Producer in the US and USDA Certified Organic Now Partnering with Sprouts Market

BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunsoil, a certified organic hemp farm and fourth-largest selling CBD brand based in Vermont, announced today their newest retail partner, Sprouts Farmers Market. The partnership is another step towards Sunsoil’s mission of providing affordable access to the highest-quality CBD products to the masses.

Sprouts, one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, aligns with Sunsoil who strives to use clean ingredients and minimal processing through innovative farming and manufacturing processes. Starting today, Sprouts locations in eight states including California, Colorado, Florida, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, and Virginia will sell ingestible CBD products. These locations will also carry a variety of Sunsoil products including:

● Vegan and Gluten Free Gummies in Cinnamon and Berry Flavors

● Softgel Capsules (30ct or 60ct)

● Vegan Capsules (30ct)

● Tinctures in Cinnamon and Unflavored (1200mg)

"We're excited to be partnering with Sprouts. Their mission to empower people to live a healthier life aligns with our mission of making the highest quality CBD products available to everyone,” says Alejandro Bergad, CEO of Sunsoil. “This partnership with Sprouts is a significant step to bringing better, more affordable CBD oil to people across the country."

ABOUT SUNSOIL

Sunsoil is a vertically integrated, organic CBD brand based in Vermont. Sunsoil is on a mission to create affordable access to the highest-quality CBD products through its innovative farming and manufacturing practices. The fourth-largest CBD brand in the country, Sunsoil offers CBD tinctures, capsules and gummies. Sunsoil pioneered a better way to make CBD oil called “whole-plant infusion”—departing from the standard practice of CO2 or alcohol extraction—because it involves minimal processing of the plant and is naturally cost-effective. For more information, visit, http://sunsoil.com and follow along on Instagram.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative, products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based, and gluten free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and on the of the largest and freshest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural, and organic food in the Unites States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.