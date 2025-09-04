Berlin Barracks / UPDATED Missing Person

*** UPDATE***





On 09/04/2025, at approximately 1322 hours, David Bakriges was located safe in the Town of Waterbury. The Vermont State Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating Bakriges.









VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3006229

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 09/03/2025 2246 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: S Main St, Waterbury, VT

Missing Vulnerable Adult

MISSING: David Bakriges

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 3rd, 2025, at approximately 2246 hours, The Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks were notified of a missing person in the Town of Waterbury, VT. Preliminary investigation revealed David Bakriges (45) was reportedly last seen, on September 3rd, 2025, at approximately 1415 hours in the area of S Main St in the Town of Waterbury. The incident does not appear suspicious, though there are concerns for Bakriges' welfare as he is a vulnerable adult.

A photograph of David Bakriges is attached to this press release. Bakriges is approximately 5'08" tall, 185 lbs, and has black hair, and brown eyes. Anyone with information on David Bakriges' whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.



