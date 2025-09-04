Retail Theft / Case # 25A2005727
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2005727
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Christian Hunt
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08-12-25 / 1328 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Georgia Village Market, Georgia VT
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Robert Witham
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
UPDATE:
On 09-04-25, with the help of the public the offender was identified as Robert Witham. Contact was made with Witham, and he was issued a citation to appear in the Franklin County Court on 10-28-25 for Retail Theft.
On 08-12-25, at approximately 1328 hours, an older white male with grayish hair, wearing a blue long sleeve coat, and baseball cap, stole several items from the Georgia Village Market. Attached is a photograph of the suspect. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call the State Police in St. Albans.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10-28-25
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sgt. Christian Hunt & K9 Loki
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Fax: (802) 527-1150
Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov
