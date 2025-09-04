Submit Release
Retail Theft / Case # 25A2005727

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 25A2005727

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Christian Hunt                             

STATION: St. Albans                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08-12-25 / 1328 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Georgia Village Market, Georgia VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED: Robert Witham                                              

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

UPDATE:

 

On 09-04-25, with the help of the public the offender was identified as Robert Witham.  Contact was made with Witham, and he was issued a citation to appear in the Franklin County Court on 10-28-25 for Retail Theft.

 

On 08-12-25, at approximately 1328 hours, an older white male with grayish hair, wearing a blue long sleeve coat, and baseball cap, stole several items from the Georgia Village Market.  Attached is a photograph of the suspect. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call the State Police in St. Albans.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:   10-28-25         

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Sgt. Christian Hunt & K9 Loki

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Fax:  (802) 527-1150

Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov

 

