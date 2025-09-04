Retail Theft / Case # 25A2005727

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2005727

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Christian Hunt

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08-12-25 / 1328 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Georgia Village Market, Georgia VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Robert Witham

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

UPDATE:

On 09-04-25, with the help of the public the offender was identified as Robert Witham. Contact was made with Witham, and he was issued a citation to appear in the Franklin County Court on 10-28-25 for Retail Theft.

On 08-12-25, at approximately 1328 hours, an older white male with grayish hair, wearing a blue long sleeve coat, and baseball cap, stole several items from the Georgia Village Market. Attached is a photograph of the suspect. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call the State Police in St. Albans.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10-28-25

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sgt. Christian Hunt & K9 Loki

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Fax: (802) 527-1150

Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov