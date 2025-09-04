Georgia Archery Deer Hunting Season Opens Saturday, Sept. 13

The wait is almost over! For many Georgians, the true sign of the season isn’t cooler mornings, instead it’s opening day of archery season. The statewide archery deer hunting season begins Saturday, Sept. 13, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

Last year, 86,000 archery hunters harvested 40,000 deer. Statewide, hunters can use archery equipment throughout the entire 2025-2026 deer season.

“Archery season is an excellent time to share your harvest with the Georgia Hunters for the Hungry® program,” said state deer biologist Charlie Killmaster. “While you can donate any deer throughout the year, I especially encourage hunters near agricultural land to take an extra antlerless deer this year to help reduce crop damage. A well-placed arrow can provide dozens of meals to fellow Georgians and help your neighboring farmer all in one shot.”

Georgia Hunters for the Hungry Program

To help Georgia families in need of quality protein and potentially reduce agricultural damage, the Georgia DNR and Georgia Wildlife Federation continue to grow the Georgia Hunters for the Hungry Program. To locate a processor in your area or to participate as a Georgia Hunters for the Hungry deer processor, visit GWF.org/ghfth/.

Public Hunting Opportunities

Georgia Wildlife Management Areas offer public access to nearly one million acres of hunting opportunity. Hunters should check the current hunting regulations for specific WMA dates and info.

Hunting Need-to-Know:

Dates/Harvest Limit: State law allows hunters to harvest up to 10 antlerless deer, and no more than two antlered deer (with one of the two antlered deer having a minimum of four points, one inch or longer, on one side of the antlers or a minimum 15-inch outside antler spread). For most hunters in the state, the deer season ends on Jan. 11. For counties with extended firearms or archery season, review the Georgia Hunting and Fishing Regulations 2025-26 guidebook at GeorgiaWildlife.com/hunting/hunter-resources . Deer of either sex may be taken with archery equipment at any time on private land during the primitive weapons and firearms deer season.

Licenses: Georgia deer hunters must have a hunting license, a big game license and a current deer harvest record. Licenses can be purchased online at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com , by phone at 1-800-366-2661, or at a license agent (list of agents available online).

Report Harvest: All harvested deer must be reported through Georgia Game Check within 24 hours. Deer can be reported on the Outdoors GA app (which works regardless of cell service), at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, or by calling 1-800-366-2661.

“Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was first detected in Georgia earlier this year,” says Killmaster. “We encourage CWD testing for deer harvested in Lanier and Berrien counties, which is the CWD Management Area. Hunters can leave their harvested deer head at a participating processor, taxidermist, or freezer site. Testing deer from all other counties isn’t necessary but is available to all hunters statewide. CWD information, testing locations, test results, and more can be found at georgiawildlife.com/cwd.”

New Deer Carcass Disposal Rule:

Transporting and discarding deer carcass parts on the landscape could spread CWD to new areas of Georgia. Proper deer carcass disposal is now required across Georgia for anyone transporting or disposing of carcasses or parts, including hunters and taxidermists. Proper disposal methods for carcasses or unused parts include:

Leave them on the property where the deer was killed

Use a commercial deer processor; they are required to properly dispose of unused carcass parts

Permitted solid waste landfill (as you would for household garbage)

Deep burial, incineration, or any other approved method in the Dead Animal Disposal Act (O.C.G.A. § 4-5-1 to 4-5-11)

For more on deer hunting, including finding a game processor, viewing regulations, and maps (either sex day or the rut map), visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/deer-info.