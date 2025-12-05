Gifting Ideas Needed? Give Them a License!

This year, make it easy and give the outdoor enthusiast in your life a hunting or fishing (or combo) license to help them enjoy the wild places they love, encourages the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

Whether it is a youth license, a lifetime license, or an annual hunting/fishing license, each one offers the gift of outdoor adventure while helping conserve Georgia’s wildlife and state-managed lands. A Lifetime License purchase comes with a unique durable card, and annual licenses can be printed on a Collector’s Hard Card (a credit card sized durable card). These are perfect for stuffing stockings or tucking under a tree.

Resident Youth License

The Youth Sportsman’s License (Multiyear) for $15 is a great gift for residents under age 16 and allows you to give them a gift valued at $70! This license provides both hunting and fishing privileges, and is good through age 17, giving them a full-year sportsman’s license once they reach age 16 (when they are required to have a license).

Resident Lifetime Licenses

With a lifetime license, the Georgia resident hunter or angler on your gift list will never need to purchase another state hunting or fishing license…ever! From hunting trophy whitetails to casting for lunker largemouth, their cherished recreation in Georgia is covered. Depending upon their recreational activity, they may need additional no-cost licenses or a harvest record. A Federal Duck Stamp ($29) is still required if hunting duck and geese for hunters 16 years of age or older. Visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/LifetimeLicense for applications and more details.

Annual or Other Licenses

Can’t purchase a lifetime license? How about giving an annual or 2-year license to that hunter or angler? Even if they already have a current license, if you purchase a same-type license, it will “stack” onto their existing one.

Licenses are Gifts That Keep On Giving…

The Wildlife Resources Division uses hunting and fishing license sales to fulfill its wildlife mission. The sale of paid licenses is a key measure through which states receive federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funding. More license sales potentially mean more conservation funding. Uses of this funding in Georgia vary from operating public fishing areas to managing the state’s 1 million-strong deer herd.

Did we mention merch? There is now lots of great “Go Outdoors Georgia” merchandise available for your recreational enthusiast. From tumblers, to hats, to backpacks and coolers – add some items to your cart with your license purchase. Be sure to order before Dec. 12 to get items in time for the holidays!

More information on licenses at GeorgiaWildlife.com/licenses-permits-passes, and you can purchase licenses at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com.

