Apply Before Sept. 10 for Outdoors Beyond Barriers Adaptive Hunting Opportunities

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the second year of Outdoors Beyond Barriers (OBB) adaptive hunting opportunities.

There are eight hunts lined up and ready to go, but don’t wait, the deadline is Sept. 10 to get your application in!

“We had great participation last year for our inaugural OBB hunting season, and we are excited to once again offer these opportunities,” said Walter Rabon, Georgia DNR Commissioner. “This program continues to focus on expanding existing opportunities and identify new adaptive experiences.”

2025-2026 Hunting Opportunities! Adaptive hunters can now apply for up to eight OBB Hunting Events (7 deer hunts, 1 dove hunt) on public properties across the state. To apply, visit GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com and select the “Events and Learning Opportunities” tab. The deadline for applications is September 10, 2025.

The Outdoors Beyond Barriers initiative puts an emphasis on removing obstacles for people with mobility impairments to help them connect with nature, explore the outdoors, and take part in activities like hunting and fishing that may have previously been unavailable.

Additionally, adaptive hunters can take advantage of an early waterfowl hunting opportunity on private land or participate in one of the multiple dedicated mobility-impaired hunts (for various species) held on public land Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs). Find more info and locations in the 2025-2026 Georgia Hunting Regulations guide (page 26) at GeorgiaWildlife.com/hunting/hunter-resources.

Other Adaptive Opportunities and Amenities in Georgia:

• Action Trackchairs Available at Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites.

• Accessible Cottage/Campsite Accommodations at Georgia State Parks.

• Accessible Kayak Launch at Hard Labor Creek State Park.

• Accessible Horse Ramps (Don Carter State Park and Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center).

• Georgia Public Fishing Areas offer a variety of ADA accessible fishing piers and facilities.

• Coastal Public Fishing Piers are ADA-accessible.

• 12 Public Ranges (Archery or Shooting) in Georgia are ADA-accessible.

• Birding and Wildlife Viewing Opportunities: Many DNR sites offer multiple accessible piers and trails for mobility-impaired visitors and others, including the Colonial Coast Birding Trail and the ADA bridge connecting the City of Winder with Fort Yargo State Park.

Eligible participants must meet the requirements for a disability hunting and fishing license. However, hunters taking part in OBB hunts do not have to possess a Disability License if they already have an alternate legal license, such as a Lifetime License. New this year, resident and non-resident hunters taking part in an adaptive event can obtain a “courtesy license” allowing them up to 7 days to participate without a need to purchase any other license.

For more information on the Outdoors Beyond Barriers initiative, visit GADNR.org/OBB.

Note: Need help navigating the registration process? We have help available for both the mobile and desktop application process at GeorgiaWildlife.com/OBB-Hunting.

