Governor Stein Hosts Australia’s Ambassador to the United States, Highlights Strong Economic Relationship

Yesterday Governor Josh Stein hosted the Australian Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Kevin Rudd AC, and highlighted the strong relationship between North Carolina and Australia.

“I was proud to welcome Ambassador Rudd to the Executive Mansion as we celebrated North Carolina’s strong and enduring bond with the people and nation of Australia,” said Governor Josh Stein. “In recent years, seven Australian companies have created more than 840 jobs here in North Carolina, and I look forward to working together with Australia as we continue our strong economic partnership.”

“From our great agricultural and mining companies to the pharmaceuticals industry, there’s a lot of action in North Carolina’s Research Triangle, and bucketloads of collaboration with Australian R&D institutions back home,” said Australia’s Ambassador to the U.S. Dr. Kevin Rudd AC. “North Carolina is a great place to do business. Thank you, Governor Stein, for the warm welcome.”

CNBC recently ranked North Carolina the Top State for Business, highlighting its business-friendly environment and workforce. Since taking office in January, Governor Stein has announced more than $19 billion in new investments and more than 25,000 new, good-paying jobs coming to North Carolina.

Governor Stein continues to support North Carolina's strong growth in reaching global markets and attracting global companies. In March, Governor Stein recognized seven North Carolina businesses for their success in expanding exports. In June, the Governor recently traveled to the Paris Air Show to advocate on behalf of North Carolina with international business leaders. In 2024, North Carolina companies exported more than $42.8 billion in goods and services to 215 countries and territories, including Australia. In the past 10 years, seven Australian companies have established or expanded their operations in North Carolina, creating more than 840 jobs and investing more than $237 million.