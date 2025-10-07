Governor Offers Reward for Information on Stanly County Murder

Today Governor Josh Stein announced that the state of North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Chance Douglas Smith, age 6.

On December 13, 2003, Smith was reported missing from the Scout Road area of Locust. Later that evening, Smith was found unresponsive in a horse pasture with a head wound. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

“Even when all leads have been exhausted in a case, we cannot stop pursuing justice,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I urge North Carolinians who have information about this case to contact local law enforcement so that justice can be served and Chance’s family can find closure.”

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Locust Police Department at (704) 888-4744 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.