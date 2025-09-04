We Are All Music and Sounds of Saving Announce Second Annual Power of Music Benefit Concert at City Winery NYC

Living Colour to Headline with Special Guests; Benefiting Youth Mental Health

Living Colour to Headline; Emmy Award–Winning Host Paul Costabile; With Special Guests Including Adrienne C. Moore, Jake Thistle, Nabihah Iqbal, and Paul Bogaev

This concert celebrates music’s transformative power while helping us bring life-strengthening and life-saving tools to young people.” — Bryan Kohl, Executive Director, We Are All Music (WAAM)

NEW YORK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Are All Music (WAAM) and Sounds of Saving (SoS), two nationally recognized organizations that believe music can be a lifeline in moments of struggle, are joining forces for the second annual Power of Music Benefit Concert. United by their commitment to advancing youth mental health through the healing power of music, WAAM and SoS know that music doesn’t just inspire - it saves lives.

The benefit will take place on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at City Winery NYC (Pier 57), bringing together artists, advocates, and supporters to shine a light on the urgent need for mental health resources for young people. Every note and every dollar will help WAAM and SoS create spaces where music builds sound minds.

Headlining this year’s concert is the Grammy Award–winning band Living Colour, globally acclaimed for their groundbreaking fusion of rock, funk, and soul. The evening will be hosted by Emmy Award–winning host, comedian, and producer Paul Costabile, widely known for his work on E! News and NBC.

The lineup will also feature a return performance by the talented singer-songwriter Jake Thistle. Joining him will be renowned DJ and producer Nabihah Iqbal and award-winning music director Paul Bogaev.

Also announced: acclaimed actress, comedian, and speaker Adrienne C. Moore - best known for her unforgettable role as “Black Cindy” on the hit Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. Moore brings her signature blend of humor, heart, and powerful storytelling to both inspire and entertain.

In addition, internationally recognized music therapist and entrepreneur Meredith Roman Pizzi, MPA, MT-BC, Founder and CEO of Roman Music Therapy Services and Raising Harmony, along with Dr. Channing Shippen, PhD, MA, MT-BC, Assistant Professor of Music Therapy at Belmont University, will address the audience on the therapeutic role of music in addressing anxiety, depression, and suicide risk.

“Music has the unique ability to reach young people in ways words often cannot,” said Bryan Kohl, Executive Director, We Are All Music (WAAM). “We at WAAM know we can play a role in addressing the needs of our youth and this concert celebrates music’s transformative power while helping us bring life-strengthening and life-saving tools to those who feel music like we do.”



THE IMPACT

Last year’s inaugural Power of Music Benefit Concert raised critical funds to support vulnerable communities. This year, the need is even greater. Every contribution fuels initiatives like The WAAM Box Set, an innovative program equipping youth with accessible, music-based tools for emotional resilience, self-expression, and brain health.

“We believe in music – the kind that lives in cultures, subcultures, and micro-genres, the sounds people truly connect to. Music can be a path to wellness. It helps us feel less alone, connect with others, and discover our personal truths. Healing shows up in different ways: through sound itself, the emotional release, the lyrics that feel written for our lives, or the friendships we form through fandom.” – Nick Greto, Co-Founder + Chairman, Sounds of Saving (SoS)

With artists lending their voices on and off the stage, the benefit also highlights how personal the connection to music can be:

“Music saved my life, and I know it can save others too,” said Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels (suicide-prevention advocate and last year’s headliner). “That’s why I’m proud to support this mission — because every beat, every lyric, and every voice can give hope to a young person who’s struggling.”

Supporters can contribute at levels ranging from $2,000 to $20,000 with VIP donor packages offering benefits such as premium seating and a private artist pre-event cocktail party. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for brands seeking visibility and alignment with the event.

All proceeds benefit We Are All Music (WAAM) and Sounds of Saving (SoS), advancing their missions to strengthen minds and save lives through the power of music.

Early bird tickets are being offered at a discounted $600 per pair, which includes an open bar and dinner in an intimate venue while supporting youth mental health; available through September 26th. Tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and donor VIP packages can be found at https://givebutter.com/c/powerofmusic2025

Even if you cannot attend, donations of any size make a significant impact in bringing the healing and life-saving power of music to young people who need it most.

