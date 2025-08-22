Music Can Save Lives: WAAM Launches Bold Mission to Confront Youth Mental Health Crisis

New Initiative Prioritizes Brain Health and Emotional Well-being: “Strengthening and Saving Lives Through Music”

MONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every day, thousands of young people struggle with anxiety, depression, and thoughts of suicide. We Are All Music (WAAM), a national nonprofit, is calling for music to be recognized as a vital part of our national mental health strategy.

WAAM today announced a bold new mission: Strengthening and Saving Lives Through Music. Backed by neuroscience and rooted in researched-based practice, WAAM is developing programs that put music-driven mental and brain health programs, tools, and experiences directly in the hands and minds of adolescents and young adults ages 12–24.

“The WAAM Box Set is a toolkit designed by clinicians, music therapists, and musicians to help a young person regulate stress, manage anxiety, and build resilience while drawing on their love of music,” said Bryan Kohl, WAAM’s new Executive Director. “That’s one life with new hope, thanks to the transformative power of music, that will last a lifetime.”

Founded in 2019 as a grant-making foundation, WAAM has grown into a national organization delivering its own programs in schools, clinics, and communities. Its work is grounded in clinical evidence and designed for real-world impact, bridging the gap between research, music, and youth mental health care.

New Research, New Tools: Music-Based Solutions, Built for Youth

In partnership with Sounds of Saving, WAAM recently released a new white paper:

A Sound Approach: A Review of the Role of Music in Addressing Our Mental Health Crisis

The report highlights compelling evidence that music can ease depression and anxiety, reduce stress, strengthen emotional resilience, and foster social connection.

WAAM also unveiled its flagship program plan: The WAAM Box Sets — a first-of-its-kind toolkit designed to help youth ages 12–24 build emotional resilience and regulate stress. Co-created by WAAM, Sounds of Saving, and leading mental health professionals including board-certified music therapists, the Box Sets are tailored for use in schools, clinics, and community organizations.

Grounded in research. Built for impact. Designed for youth.

WAAM’s evolution is also guided by its newly established Music Impact Council (MIC) — a quarterly convening of field leaders, artists, clinicians, and changemakers helping shape the organization’s programs and strategy at the intersection of music and mental health.

Upcoming Event: Power of Music Benefit Concert

WAAM will host its second annual Power of Music Benefit Concert on October 29, 2025, at City Winery NYC, in partnership with Sounds of Saving. The event will feature live music, inspiring storytelling, and a celebration of music’s role in healing and connection. Full lineup and ticket information coming soon.



About We Are All Music (WAAM)

We Are All Music (WAAM) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to improving brain and mental health through the power of music. Through researched-based programming, strategic partnerships, and community engagement, WAAM is delivering real-world solutions for youth and families across the country using music to strengthen minds and save lives.

Join the movement.

To learn more or get involved, visit WeAreAllMusic.org or email Hello@WeAreAllMusic.org

