Adroit Surgical’s Voir Bougie® Adopted by Heartland Medical Direction to Enhance Patient Safety in Airway Management

“Airway management is one of the most critical—and stressful—skills in emergency medicine.” — Dr. Bill Worden

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heartland Medical Direction, which provides medical oversight for more than 50 EMS and over 100 Emergency Medical Response agencies serving over 300,000 Oklahomans, announced yesterday at its quarterly meeting that it has adopted the Voir Bougie , a groundbreaking airway management device developed by Adroit Surgical.The Voir Bougiefeatures clearly visible depth markers that help clinicians gauge insertion depth during intubation. This simple yet effective innovation reduces the risk of tracheal or lung injury while improving speed and accuracy in high-stakes airway management situations.Dr. Bill Worden, Medical Director of Heartland Medical Direction, explained the decision: “Airway management is one of the most critical—and stressful—skills in emergency medicine. By mandating the Voir Bougieacross all of our agencies, we are reducing the chance of error and increasing patient safety for the 300,000 people our medics serve. It’s a small change with a big impact, and it ensures every provider in our system has a safer, more reliable tool at their fingertips.”Adroit Surgical CEO Dr. Nilesh Vasan added: “We are proud to see a system as large and respected as Heartland adopt the Voir Bougieas a standard of care. Their commitment to innovation and patient safety sets an example for EMS systems across the country.”Heartland’s decision is grounded in its broader mission: advancing EMS quality across both rural and urban environments. By providing active medical oversight, comprehensive training programs, and robust quality assurance processes—including the use of simulation and quarterly system-wide reviews—Heartland continues to set a high bar for EMS medical direction.Why other EMS systems should follow this example:• Improved Safety: Depth markers reduce the risk of over-insertion and airway trauma.• Standardization: A consistent, reliable tool across agencies improves both training and real-world performance.• Scalability: Whether serving a large metropolitan area or a rural county, the Voir Bougieprovides universal benefits.• Proven Leadership: Heartland’s adoption demonstrates how a multi-county system can successfully integrate innovative tools for better patient outcomes.About Heartland Medical DirectionHeartland Medical Direction provides medical oversight, training, and quality assurance to more than 50 EMS and 100 Emergency Medical Response agencies across Oklahoma, serving over 300,000 citizens. Its services include simulation-based training, cloud-based narcotics tracking, group purchasing, and quarterly collaborative meetings designed to strengthen emergency medical care statewide.About the Voir BougieThe technique for intubation can be made safer, faster, and more efficient with the use of our Voir Bougie(patented). The Voir Bougieis unique in that clearly marked bands permit the user to note the correct depth upon insertion to avoid lung or tracheal injury. This allows the process of intubation to occur safely when passing the endotracheal tube over the Voir Bougieduring intubation.

