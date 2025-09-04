Governor Abbott Congratulates Madisonville As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, September 4 - September 4, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Madisonville for being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows the City of Madisonville’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate almost $200 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. I congratulate the City of Madisonville on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“This designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community is a well-deserved recognition of Madisonville’s dedication to hospitality and economic growth,” said Senator Charles Schwertner. “I’m excited for the many travelers who will have the opportunity to experience and enjoy all that Madisonville has to offer.”

“Madisonville’s recognition as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community highlights the hard work of local leaders and the pride our residents take in showcasing what makes our community unique,” said Representative Trey Wharton. “This designation will not only strengthen Madisonville’s economy through new visitors and job opportunities, but it also shines a spotlight on the culture, history, and hospitality that make our part of Texas such a special place to live and visit.”

“From our historic charm to our growing events and local attractions, Madisonville has something special to offer,” said Mayor William Parten. “This Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation reinforces our vision to grow as a destination city in Texas.”

“Receiving the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation is a testament to Madisonville's dedication to enhancing the visitor experience and promoting our unique attractions,” said City Manager Fabrice Kabona. “We look forward to continuing to foster a welcoming environment that celebrates our community's rich culture and history.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas.

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.