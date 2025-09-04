Interior Department Restores Gold Standard Science Across Federal Decision-Making 

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced a new Secretary’s Order to implement President Trump’s Executive Order 14303, “Restoring Gold Standard Science,” reaffirming the administration’s commitment to transparency, integrity and accountability in federal research and decision-making.

The Secretary’s Order reinstates the 2018 policy known as “Promoting Open Science,” reversing changes made between 2021 and 2025 that weakened data transparency, scientific rigor and public trust. The action aligns Departmental practices with the June 2025 guidance from the Office of Science and Technology Policy and revives Secretary’s Order 3369 Amendment 1.

“Our goal is simple: restore the American people’s trust by making sure government decisions are based on science that is open, honest and verifiable,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “President Trump is leading the charge to eliminate politicized ideology and replace it with a clear, common-sense standard that protects taxpayers, strengthens American innovation and puts our national interests first.”

The new policy outlines strict criteria for the use of scientific information in rulemaking and agency actions. It requires that research be reproducible, peer-reviewed, and clearly communicate uncertainty, error and assumptions. Scientific data, models and methodologies used in agency decisions must be made publicly available to the greatest extent permitted by law.

The Department’s bureaus and offices will review their current scientific integrity policies and propose any revisions necessary to comply with the executive order and new Secretary’s guidance. A public rulemaking process will also be launched to ensure that Department-funded research continues to meet the highest standards of accuracy and transparency.

This action supports President Trump’s broader agenda to restore confidence in federal institutions, reduce regulatory abuse, and promote responsible scientific practices that advance national prosperity and security.

