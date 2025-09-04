New Secretary’s Order Strengthens Outdoor Access and Recreation

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced Secretary’s Order 3442, guiding the implementation of the Land and Water Conservation Fund, alongside a historic $437,377,607 allocation from the program to all 50 states, U.S. territories and the District of Columbia. Together, these actions reflect President Donald J. Trump’s commitment to expanding outdoor recreation, reducing red tape and ensuring that America’s public lands serve the American people.

“Outdoor recreation is part of our national heritage, and these historic investments will help communities across the country expand access to green spaces, restore natural areas and create more opportunities for people to get outside,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “The Land and Water Conservation Fund continues to deliver on its promise to connect Americans to the outdoors while protecting the landscapes that make our nation special.”

The funding allocation, which is the largest in LWCF history, will support the development and rehabilitation of parks, conservation areas and outdoor recreation facilities nationwide. Since 1965, the LWCF State and Local Assistance Program has provided matching grants to state, local and territorial governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities.

This year’s total includes:

$292,197,000 from the Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025

$117,375,000 from qualified revenues pursuant to P.L. 109-432

$27,805,607 from the Secretary’s Contingency Reserve Fund

The Secretary’s Order directs Interior bureaus to work closely with state and tribal governments to ensure LWCF investments support outdoor recreation infrastructure and expand opportunities in underserved and urban communities. Projects that benefit wildlife habitat, improve water quality and provide flood protection while creating new recreational opportunities will be prioritized.

Since its creation, the LWCF has funded more than 45,000 projects in every county in the nation, supporting local economies, improving public health and ensuring future generations can enjoy America’s natural and cultural treasures. Today’s actions support the administration’s Make America Healthy Again and Make America Beautiful Again agendas by expanding access to parks, trails, and recreational spaces that encourage outdoor activity, fitness and well-being.

###