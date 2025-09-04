Marketscience Expands with New Office in Copenhagen to Serve the Nordics

Marketscience - advanced marketing measurement and optimization Copenhagen, Denmark

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketscience, a leading marketing effectiveness analytics consultancy, has announced the opening of its newest office in Copenhagen, Denmark. The expansion strengthens the company’s presence in Northern Europe and underscores its commitment to supporting clients in the Nordics with advanced solutions in marketing mix modeling (MMM), brand measurement, and ROI-driven decision-making.

The Nordic region represents one of Europe’s most dynamic business environments, with companies placing a strong emphasis on marketing accountability, sustainability, and measurable impact. By establishing a local presence, Marketscience will be better positioned to partner with brands across Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland, delivering data-driven insights and advisory services that help maximize both short- and long-term marketing effectiveness.

“Copenhagen is the ideal hub for our Nordic operations,” said Sebastian Shapiro, Managing Partner at Marketscience. “The region’s progressive approach to marketing, combined with its focus on accountability and innovation, aligns perfectly with our mission to provide rigorous, science-based analytics. We are excited to work more closely with Nordic clients to help them optimize investments and achieve sustainable growth.”

Marketscience has built a reputation for its expertise in marketing mix modeling and its pioneering research on short- and long-term ROI. The Copenhagen office will serve as a center for collaboration with Nordic businesses seeking to navigate increasingly complex marketing landscapes, balancing brand-building with performance-driven activity.

With a strong track record of working with global and regional brands, Marketscience’s expansion reflects rising demand for transparency, agility, and actionable insights in marketing measurement. The new office further reinforces the company’s global growth strategy and its vision to make world-class analytics accessible to businesses of all sizes.

Marketscience is a global marketing effectiveness consultancy specializing in marketing mix modeling, brand measurement, and attribution. Combining rigorous science with real-world expertise, Marketscience helps organizations optimize marketing investments to deliver measurable short- and long-term business impact. The firm partners with leading brands across industries to turn complex data into clear, actionable strategies that drive growth.

