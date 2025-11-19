Marketscience Releases New White Paper On The Economic Value Of Marketing

Marketscience - advanced marketing measurement and optimization Economic Value of Marketing - A Financial Perspective

A structured framework that connects marketing performance to financial value, offering marketers and finance leaders a shared, rigorous approach to ROI.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketscience, a leading marketing analytics consultancy, today announced the release of its new white paper, The Economic Value of Marketing: A Financial Perspective. The publication provides a comprehensive framework for solving one of the most persistent gaps in the marketing industry: how to define and measure the economic value created by marketing investments.

While the industry has made substantial progress in understanding incrementality through Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM), Multi-Touch Attribution (MTA), and experimentation, far less attention has been given to the value side of the ROI equation. As a result, many organizations continue to misinterpret the true financial impact of marketing, leading to inefficient budget allocation, inconsistent decision-making, and misalignment between marketing and finance teams.

The white paper addresses these challenges head-on, outlining a financially rigorous approach to evaluating marketing returns using profit, marginal value, cost structures, Customer Lifetime Value (CLV), Net Present Value (NPV), and cost of capital. It also explores how advanced MMM frameworks can be integrated with financial metrics to create a more complete and credible view of ROI.

“Marketers have never had more tools to measure incremental impact, yet many still lack a clear framework for translating those outcomes into economic value,” said Sebastian Shapiro, Executive Partner at Marketscience. “This paper provides a practical way for marketing and finance teams to operate from a shared financial language, one grounded in profit, marginal return, and enterprise value. When organizations adopt this mindset, ROI stops being a scorecard and becomes a strategic capability.”

The white paper highlights three key areas where organizations often misjudge the true contribution of marketing:

1. Pitfalls in traditional marketing return metrics: Metrics such as ROAS and inconsistent profit definitions often distort ROI and lead to suboptimal investment decisions.

2. A clearer and more financially credible approach to measuring economic value: The paper details how cost of capital, marginal profit, and cash-flow-based ROI provide a truer representation of marketing’s financial contribution.

3. Integrating CLV, NPV, and modern MMM to reflect long-term value creation: The combination of these methodologies enables organizations to assess how marketing drives both short-term performance and long-term enterprise value.

Shapiro added: “Marketing leaders who embrace this approach gain a far more accurate and transparent view of value creation. This drives stronger alignment with CFOs, better budget governance, and ultimately, better growth decisions.”

The Economic Value of Marketing: A Financial Perspective is now available for download on the Marketscience website.

About Marketscience

Marketscience is a global leader in advanced marketing analytics and econometric modeling, helping organizations improve marketing effectiveness, optimize investment decisions, and build measurement systems rooted in scientific rigor. The firm combines world-class academic expertise with applied commercial experience across industries including CPG, retail, telecom, technology, and financial services.

