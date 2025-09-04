Florida Division of Emergency Management Calls on Residents to Stay Alert and Prepared

September 4, 2025

TALLAHASSEE – Governor Ron DeSantis issued a proclamation declaring September as Florida Preparedness Month, highlighting the importance of disaster readiness. With hurricane activity expected to increase in the coming weeks, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is urging all residents and visitors to take proactive steps to ensure they are prepared for potential impacts.

Marking the midpoint between June 1 and November 30 and the historical peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, September serves as a timely reminder for all Floridians to assess their level of preparedness and make necessary updates to their emergency plans. Floridians are encouraged to finalize their disaster plans and take advantage of preparedness resources this month.

Governor DeSantis signed House Bill 7031 into law, making previous year-round tax exemptions permanent. Residents can now purchase disaster preparedness items permanently tax-free including batteries, portable generators, tarps, gas cans, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, fire extinguishers, insect repellent, life jackets, and tie-down kits. You can find a full list of tax-free items at FloridaDisaster.org/TaxFree.

Whether preparing on your own, with your family or for your organization or business, it is important to take time now to solidify your disaster plan by following the road to hurricane preparedness. Here are the top tips for staying hurricane ready this season and beyond:

