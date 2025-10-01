Veterans Field Guide to Government Shutdown October 1, 2025 WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has released a one-page flyer entitled, “Veterans Field Guide to Government Shutdown.” The VA estimates 97 percent of VA employees continue to work during a shutdown, according to the VA Human Capital Contingency Plan. For updates, visit here. # # #

