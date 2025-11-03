Veterans’ Hall of Fame Ceremony Set for Nov. 6

TALLAHASSEE – Five Florida Veterans from the Class of 2025 will be inducted into the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame during ceremonies at the Capitol, Nov. 6. The five Veterans comprise the 13th class of inductees and will be honored in the Cabinet Room at 10 a.m. FDVA Executive Director James S. Hartsell will preside over the event, which will include an unveiling of their names on the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame Wall of Honor on the Plaza Level of the Capitol.

The five inductees are:

Lieutenant Colonel Marlené Carter, U.S. Army (Ret)

Captain Robert Crippen, U.S. Navy (Ret)

Captain Stephen Petty, U.S. Army (Ret)

Lieutenant Colonel Alicia Rossiter, U.S. Air Force (Ret)

Colonel Peter Tan, U.S. Army (Ret)