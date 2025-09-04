Oregon Appeals Denial of Federal Aid Following March Storms

SALEM, Ore. — Gov. Tina Kotek, through the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM), has submitted an appeal to President Donald Trump requesting reconsideration of the denial of Individual Assistance and Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding for the March 2025 storm that caused widespread destruction across Coos, Curry, Douglas and Josephine counties.

Oregon officials thanked FEMA and the president for the July 22 major disaster declaration authorizing Public Assistance for Coos, Curry and Douglas counties, and for the subsequent inclusion of Josephine County on Aug. 28. However, the denial of Individual Assistance and hazard mitigation funding leaves critical gaps in recovery and long-term resilience.

“I urge the federal government to reconsider its denial of Individual Assistance and Hazard Mitigation funding for survivors from our March storms,” Governor Kotek said. “These programs are vital to restoring safe housing, protecting public health and building long-term resilience in our communities.”

“Our communities are resilient, and with the help of their local leadership and the state have begun the recovery process but they cannot recover alone. Federal support is not just warranted — it is essential to restore safe housing, protect public health and reduce the risk of future disasters,” OEM Director Erin McMahon said.

Historic flooding and landslides

From March 13 to 20, successive atmospheric rivers dropped record-breaking rainfall on saturated soils and melting snowpack, triggering catastrophic flooding, mudslides and landslides. Douglas County experienced its worst flooding in nearly 30 years, with rainfall records broken dating back to the 1930s. Emergency services responded to more than 1,100 calls in 24 hours, conducting mass rescues, evacuations and livestock recoveries.

Communities still struggling

Across the affected counties, 529 homes were damaged, including 72 with major damage or total loss. Flood insurance coverage is estimated at less than 2 percent. Many residents—particularly those who are elderly, low-income or disabled—remain displaced, living in RVs, with relatives or in unsafe conditions. Unmet needs include mold remediation, septic system repairs and restoration of private roads and bridges.

While the Small Business Administration has offered $1.44 million in disaster loans, many survivors do not qualify or cannot afford repayment. Local governments are also facing steep financial shortfalls: Coos County reports a $1.8 million gap, Curry County a $5 million deficit, and Douglas County continues to suffer from declining timber revenue.

State resources stretched thin

Oregon’s emergency response capacity is already strained by back-to-back wildfire seasons, which cost $139 million in 2024 and more than $110 million so far in 2025. The loss of Secure Rural Schools Act funding has further reduced county budgets by $80 million annually. The state has allocated $2 million for recovery, but officials say that falls far short of the need.

Federal support critical

Individual Assistance is essential to help families recover from unsafe and unsanitary living conditions. Without federal aid, rural communities lack the contractors and resources to rebuild. Hazard Mitigation funding is equally critical to prevent future disasters. Oregon has a proven track record of successful mitigation projects in Reedsport, Coos Bay, Tillamook and Vernonia. FEMA estimates that every $1 invested in mitigation saves $6 in future disaster costs.

Priority mitigation projects include buyouts and elevation of repeatedly flooded homes, streambank restoration, landslide stabilization and infrastructure protection for assets such as the Roseburg trunk line and Douglas Electric substation.