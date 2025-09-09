Hyperion Partners and Mission Critical IoT Launch Strategic Partnership Delivering IoT Fixed Wireless Access Solutions

Mission Critical IoT logo

RIVERWOODS, IL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyperion Partners Inc., a leading provider of enterprise mobility, connectivity, and IoT solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Mission Critical II LLC, dba Mission Critical IoT (MC-IoT), the premier provider of technical and customer experience services for IoT deployments. The alliance aims to streamline how businesses implement, manage, and scale IoT and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solutions across industries.By combining Hyperion’s robust portfolio of IoT hardware, multi-carrier connectivity, and managed services with Mission Critical IoT’s deep expertise in onboarding, support, and the customer experience, the two companies are delivering a fully integrated, white-glove experience for enterprise clients. Together, they provide seamless IoT deployments from edge to core—ensuring speed to market, simplified operations, and enhanced end-user satisfaction.“This partnership is a natural fit and a win for our mutual customers,” said John Hubler, Chief Revenue Officer of Mission Critical IoT. “Hyperion’s leadership in IoT, connectivity, and 3PL services perfectly complements our focus on delivering technical excellence and customer success. Together, we’re helping businesses and consumers maximize the potential of IoT and Fixed Wireless Access with confidence and clarity.”“We’re proud to team up with Mission Critical IoT,” said John Harris, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Hyperion Partners. “Their best-in-class support and commitment to service excellence align perfectly with our mission to deliver scalable, reliable IoT solutions. This partnership elevates our ability to accelerate digital transformation and drive measurable outcomes for our clients.”Real-World Impact: Always-On Connectivity for Luxury CoachesA powerful example of the partnership in action is a luxury coach provider that serves high-end clientele with premium travel experiences. These vehicles demand uninterrupted, high-speed internet connectivity while traveling across North America, including in rural and remote regions.Hyperion designed a resilient Fixed Wireless Access environment using three major U.S. cellular networks, combined with global satellite connectivity to ensure redundancy. This setup delivers seamless, always-on internet access for passengers. The entire environment is actively monitored and supported 24/7 by Mission Critical IoT’s technical service team—ensuring maximum uptime and a best-in-class connected experience.About Hyperion PartnersHyperion is a provider of comprehensive mobility, wireless, and IoT solutions for enterprises and channel partners. The company offers a wide portfolio that includes connectivity services, network equipment, software, end-user devices, and management tools that empower its partners to offer customers advanced mobility capabilities that satisfy emerging business needs, expand revenue streams, and maintain relevance in a rapidly changing marketplace.Learn more at www.hyperionpartners.net About Mission Critical IoTMission Critical IoT is a world-class technical and customer experience service provider specializing in IoT deployments. With decades of industry expertise, MC-IoT supports clients through onboarding, troubleshooting, and ongoing lifecycle management—ensuring a frictionless and responsive experience for enterprise and consumer customers.Learn more at www.mc-iot.com Media Contact: Steve Brumer, steve.brumer@mc-iot.comwww. linkedin .com/company/missioncriticaliot/

