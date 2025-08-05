Mission Critical IoT Announces Appointment of Board of Directors

Mission Critical IoT logo

HIGHLAND PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mission Critical II LLC, dba: Mission Critical IoT, the leading provider of managed services and customer support solutions and experiences for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry, proudly announces the formation of its Board of Directors. The newly appointed board includes three distinguished industry leaders: Dan Croft, John Hubler, and Fred Tannenbaum.Dan Croft, Co-Founder and CEO of Mission Critical IoT, brings over four decades of experience in wireless and IoT innovation. Under Dan’s leadership, the company has become a trusted partner for businesses seeking to deliver seamless, scalable IoT solutions with world-class customer experiences.John Hubler, a seasoned executive and strategic advisor in the telecommunications and IoT sectors, joins the board with a wealth of experience in public-private partnerships and wireless digital infrastructure. His insights will be instrumental in guiding Mission Critical IoT’s growth and industry leadership.Fred Tannenbaum, a highly respected corporate attorney and partner at Gould & Ratner LLP, brings deep expertise in corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic growth planning. Fred has had a particular focus on the wireless telecommunications industry. His legal and business acumen will greatly enhance the company’s long-term vision and operational excellence.“We are thrilled to welcome John and Fred to the board,” said Dan Croft. “Their combined experience and strategic perspectives will be invaluable as we continue to scale our services and expand our impact across the IoT ecosystem. The Mission Critical IoT Board of Directors literally brings well over a century of relevant, wireless industry experience! ”Mission Critical IoT is focused exclusively on the Internet of Things and its eco-system; specializing in providing an unmatched customer experience including Tech Support and Management for Fixed Wireless Access, IoT Software Applications Platforms and Hardware, all aspects of Connectivity and Remote Monitoring Services technologies.For more information, visit www.mc-iot.com Media Contact: Steve BrumerSteve.brumer@mc-iot.com404-641-7612

