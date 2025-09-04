DPH Recognizes September as National Sickle Cell Month

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Sept. 4, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – In observance of National Sickle Cell Awareness Month in September, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) joins organizations across the country in recognizing the challenges faced by people with sickle cell disease (SCD) and raising awareness about available resources.

Sickle cell disease is an inherited red blood cell disorder that causes red blood cells to have a sickle or crescent shape. These abnormally shaped red blood cells do not move through vessels easily and can cause blockages that lead to pain and damage to various organs in the body.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 100,000 people in the United States are living with SCD.

“Sickle Cell Awareness Month is a time to uplift the voices of those living with sickle cell disease and to amplify our commitment to improving education, care and support,” said Malerie Hartsell, DPH Children and Youth with Special Health Care Needs Section Director. “Through community events, people come together in solidarity to raise awareness of this disease and its impact on families across the state.”

DPH’s Sickle Cell Program provides care coordination and payment assistance for eligible people diagnosed with SCD to receive medical services, supplies, equipment and/or medications as prescribed by their health care provider.

In 2023, DPH launched a voluntary registry system for patients diagnosed with sickle cell disease. The registry aims to unite patients, caregivers and health care providers across South Carolina to share knowledge and experiences and accelerate progress and advancements in patient care and treatment.

Through the registry, patients can share their experiences and connect to resources related to SCD. The tools in the registry may also be used to reduce wait times when seeking emergency care. Reducing emergency room wait times ultimately helps patients get necessary treatments to address their acute medical needs sooner.

“The South Carolina Sickle Cell Disease Registry is a critical tool in this fight, helping us to understand the nature of the disease and connect patients to care to improve individuals live,” Hartsell said.

The registry also gives providers access to valuable patient history, allowing them to provide tailored treatment quickly and make more informed treatment decisions.

For more information about the SCD and the Sickle Cell Registry, visit DPH's Sickle Cell webpage.

