Reapit appoints Patrick Aalbers as Chief Marketing Officer

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reapit , a global provider of end-to-end real estate and property management solutions, today announced the appointment of Patrick Aalbers as Chief Marketing Officer, effective September 1, 2025.Patrick joins Reapit with more than 20 years of experience leading marketing at high-growth SaaS companies. Most recently, he served as CMO at Aareon Group, Europe’s leading property management software provider, where he transformed the marketing function into a strategic growth engine.As CMO, Patrick will lead Reapit’s global marketing strategy, overseeing brand, demand generation, product marketing, and communications. He will focus on strengthening Reapit’s market position, aligning marketing with sales, and supporting the company’s FY26 growth goals.“Patrick brings a rare combination of strategic thinking and operational execution,” said Mark Armstrong, CEO of Reapit. “His track record in SaaS and his ability to build marketing teams that deliver measurable results make him a great fit for Reapit. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the team.”“I’m excited to join Reapit at such a dynamic time,” said Patrick Aalbers. “The company has a strong foundation, a clear vision, and a talented team. I look forward to helping accelerate growth and deliver even more value to our customers.”ABOUT PAYPROPPayProp is an automated rental payment and reconciliation platform for the residential rental industry. Launched in South Africa in 2004, the company has grown quickly to become a leading processor of rental payments for residential properties in SA, the United Kingdom and North America. PayProp today serves a large and diverse customer base of property professionals, processing over $2.7bn in rental payments annually on behalf of thousands of property managers.The PayProp platform sets the standard for speed and accuracy of payments as well as cost and payment status transparency, offering customers complete transactional control and regulatory compliance.On December 4, 2023, Reapit and PayProp announced that the two companies were merging, signaling a long-term strategic move towards offering clients greater functionality.For more information, visit: www.payprop.com ABOUT REAPITReapit is the original end-to-end business technology provider for estate agencies of all sizes. Founded in 1997, we’ve been helping sales and letting agents build relationships and grow their businesses for more than 27 years. Our technology connects property professionals in Europe, North America, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand with buyers, sellers, tenants and landlords to power the relationships that change lives. Worldwide, Reapit technology is used by over 95,000 agents in more than 15,000 branches, with over 1.2 million properties under management, enabling our customers to run their businesses, identify opportunities for growth, efficiently sell homes, manage rental properties, collect rent, communicate with their clients, and deliver an outstanding customer experience every time.

