Reapit welcomes Suzie Woodhams as Chief People Officer to strengthen client-centric culture

Reapit - an end-to-end business technology provider for estate agencies Suzie Woodhams - Chief of People, Reapit

Suzie has vast experience in integrating businesses, and along with her commitment to driving a people-first approach to growth, she will help us bring ‘One Reapit’ to life.” — Mark Armstrong, CEO

PAYPROP LLC; ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading global PropTech specialist Reapit is excited to announce Suzie Woodhams’ appointment as Reapit’s new Chief People Officer, based in London.Suzie will play a pivotal role in advancing Reapit’s people strategy, leading the development and implementation of HR initiatives that align with our objectives for sustained, accelerated growth. Her efforts will prioritize the professional growth and engagement of our exceptional talent, ensuring our team’s satisfaction and development are at the forefront.With senior HR roles at prominent global organizations in the technology, software and real estate sectors – including leading UK housing provider Optivo – Suzie has guided thousands of employees by creating engaging, fulfilling work environments.By nurturing a positive and supportive workplace culture, she will ensure our teams are engaged, energized and equipped to provide the exceptional service our clients have come to expect.Mark Armstrong, Reapit CEO said, “I am delighted that Suzie has joined us at such an important time in our journey. Suzie has vast experience in integrating businesses, and along with her commitment to driving a people-first approach to growth, she will help us bring ‘One Reapit’ to life.”Suzie Woodhams said, “I am thrilled to be joining Reapit at an exciting time in their journey. I look forward to being part of the team and contributing to the company's growth and success.”ABOUT REAPITReapit is the original, end-to-end business technology provider for property management businesses of all sizes. We’ve been helping sales and property managers to build relationships and grow their businesses for more than 25 years. Our technology connects property professionals in Europe, North America, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand with buyers, sellers, tenants and landlords to power the relationships that change lives.For more information visit www.reapit.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.