Governor Mills Invites Maine Businesses to Apply for 2025 Governor's Award for Business Excellence

September 4, 2025

Applications are being accepted by the Dept. of Economic & Community Development now through Friday, October 17, 2025

Governor Janet Mills today announced that the Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) is now accepting applications for the annual Governor's Award for Business Excellence.

Since 1991, the award has recognized and celebrated Maine businesses with a high level of commitment to their community and employees, as well as exemplary performance in the manufacturing or service professions. This year, the awards will honor a nonprofit organization for the first time, in recognition of the 7,000 nonprofits in Maine and the important contributions they make to Maine's communities and economy.

"I am proud to celebrate the Governor's Award for Business Excellence each year to recognize the businesses that are driving our state forward into the future," said Governor Mills. "I encourage all eligible businesses and organizations to apply to be honored for their considerable contributions to Maine."

"The Governor's Award for Business Excellence is one of Maine's highest honors for businesses, and I strongly encourage all eligible Maine businesses and nonprofits to apply," said Mike Duguay, Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development. "I am excited to join Governor Mills in celebrating the innovation, dedication, and impact of our business community and the vital role it plays in shaping and strengthening Maine's economy."

In 2024, award winners Maine Beer Company, WEX, the Sargent Corporation and Panolam were recognized as models for economic and climate innovation success. This year, the awards seek to celebrate Maine businesses and nonprofits that consistently strive for excellence.

The 2025 Governor's Award for Business Excellence categories are:

Heritage Industry Award: recognizes business excellence in agriculture, forestry, marine, and manufacturing sectors.

recognizes business excellence in agriculture, forestry, marine, and manufacturing sectors. Rural Revitalization Award: recognizes business excellence that has contributed to the revitalization and growth of one of Maine's rural and/or distressed economic regions.

recognizes business excellence that has contributed to the revitalization and growth of one of Maine's rural and/or distressed economic regions. Innovation Award: recognizes business excellence in innovation and entrepreneurship.

recognizes business excellence in innovation and entrepreneurship. Climate Leader Award: recognizes business leadership, innovation, or excellence in mitigating climate risks or developing new technologies to combat climate change.

recognizes business leadership, innovation, or excellence in mitigating climate risks or developing new technologies to combat climate change. Nonprofit Organization Award: recognizes an organization that has contributed to their mission and/or community in an outstanding, sustainable way.

Applications for the Governor's Awards for Business Excellence can be submitted through a new online portal on the DECD website.

Applications can be submitted through 11:59 PM ET Friday, October 17, 2025. Details about the award ceremony will be announced at a later date.