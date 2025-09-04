Charge Rigs Announces Strategic Partnership with Faith Energy Group, Expanding Dealer Network in North America

Faith Energy and Charge Rigs Partnership Announcement

Charge Rigs partners with Faith Energy, expanding its North American dealer network to deliver innovative EV charging solutions and sustainable growth.

APOPKA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charge Rigs is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Faith Energy , a premier dealer based in North America. This exciting partnership marks a significant expansion in Charge Rigs’ dealer network, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality EV charging solutions through collaborative growth and innovation.Led by co-founders Dom Natale and Shaun Paiva, Faith Energy brings extensive local market expertise and a commitment to sustainability, aligning seamlessly with Charge Rigs’ vision to accelerate EV infrastructure development. Through this collaboration, Faith Energy will offer Charge Rigs' full suite of solutions—including the FLEXX Series mobile chargers, Omega modular charging stations, and other charging solutions—strengthening their position in North America’s growing EV market.“We are extremely excited to welcome Faith Energy to our expanding dealer network,” said Harry Groenendyk, Chief Revenue Officer at Charge Rigs. “Their commitment to excellence and sustainability makes them an ideal partner. Together, we can drive meaningful progress in EV adoption by offering reliable, practical solutions tailored to diverse industry needs.”This partnership signifies Charge Rigs’ continued growth and strategic direction in empowering dealers to leverage comprehensive support systems, including co-branded marketing tools, training, service programs like Rigs Care, and financial solutions through Rigs Finance."Partnering with Charge Rigs was an easy decision," said Dom Natale, Co-founder of Faith Energy. “Their innovative products and dealer-focused support system align perfectly with our mission to promote sustainable energy solutions in North America. We’re excited to bring these cutting-edge EV chargers to our customers and contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable future.”Charge Rigs invites other dealers interested in expanding their EV charging solutions to explore partnership opportunities and join a thriving network committed to innovation, quality, and collaborative growth.

