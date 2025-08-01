Charge Rigs’ Flexx Mobile DC Fast Charger Spotlighted in Exclusive Video Review by Out of Spec Studios

Picture of Flexx 120kW and Paul Boes

Charge Rigs’ Flexx is featured in a new Out of Spec Studios video with Kyle Conner, showcasing zero-emission, off-grid DC fast charging with CEO Paul Boes.

Flexx transforms EV charging with zero-emission mobility. This 120 kWh, 120 kW DC unit delivers fast, clean power wherever it’s needed, from fleet management to emergency response scenarios.” — Paul Boes, CEO

GARYSBURG, NC, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charge Rigs, a Florida-based innovator in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, announces an in-depth video review and demonstration of its groundbreaking Flexx mobile DC fast charger by industry-leading media outlet Out of Spec Studios . The comprehensive video provides valuable insights into the unique capabilities and versatility of the Flexx charger, featuring an exclusive interview with Charge Rigs CEO, Paul Boes.The Flexx charger uniquely operates entirely on internal battery power, offering rapid DC fast charging at speeds of 120 kW without relying on external fuel sources or grid connections. The video captures real-world scenarios, detailed demonstrations, and performance evaluations, clearly illustrating Flexx’s practicality, innovation, and industry relevance.Key highlights featured in the video:• Real-world charging demonstrations illustrating Flexx’s efficiency and ease of use• Exclusive commentary and technical insights directly from CEO Paul Boes• Detailed overview of Flexx's operational features, emphasizing the battery-only operationCEO Paul Boes underscores Flexx's potential impact, stating: “Flexx transforms EV charging with zero-emission mobility. This 120 kWh, 120 kW DC unit delivers fast, clean power wherever it’s needed, from fleet management to emergency response scenarios.”The Flexx charger is ideal for industries requiring reliable off-grid charging solutions, highlighted in the video through use cases such as:• Fleet management and logistics operations• Remote and off-grid job sites• Event support and temporary infrastructure setups• Emergency response and disaster recoveryCharge Rigs invites industry professionals, EV fleet operators, and the general public to view the complete video review on YouTube: https://youtu.be/BBxv0aI9oSA?si=PQJj7Wr5dB7uZPVe For more information on the Flexx charger and other innovative EV charging solutions from Charge Rigs, visit https://chargerigs.com/flexx-mobile-dc-fast-chargers About Charge Rigs: Charge Rigs, headquartered in Apopka, Florida, is dedicated to designing and manufacturing advanced EV charging solutions focused on mobility, adaptability, and sustainability. With pioneering products like the battery-powered Flexx charger, Charge Rigs empowers industries and communities with reliable, clean energy alternatives.

Taking Delivery Of My New Battery-Powered Mobile DC Fast Charger! Charge Rigs FLEXX 120

