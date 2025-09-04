WYDOT to lower speed limit on WYO 336 due to development and safety concerns

SHERIDAN, WYO. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) announced today that the speed limit on a section of WYO 336 will be reduced from 70 mph to 50 mph. The change affects the stretch of highway between mile markers 1.52 and 2.43 and will be in effect the week of September 8, 2025.

The decision follows a traffic study conducted as part of an access application for the Story House development, a new 45-acre mixed-use community located at mile marker 1.66. The development is expected to include more than 380 residential units and commercial businesses over the next several years, leading to a significant increase in traffic.

This new posted speed more appropriately matches the speeds drivers are traveling through this section of road and is a proactive measure to ensure public safety, addressing existing roadway conditions combined with the anticipated increase in traffic. The affected area includes a large radius curve east of the Story House development access and the intersection with County Road 84 (Wildcat Road) at mile marker 1.97. The combination of the curve and the skewed intersection creates limited sight distance, particularly for drivers looking east/north.

The new speed limit is a necessary change to mitigate potential hazards and improve safety for all motorists and residents in the area.