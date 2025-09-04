Submit Release
Discover ways to incorporate native plants on your property at two MDC events Sept. 11 in Jefferson City.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Take advantage of the cooler weather this fall and work to incorporate native plants on your property. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting two events on Sept. 11 focused on how to convert your gardens and lawns to native species. Both events will be held at Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City.

The first event will be from 6:00-6:50 p.m. and will focus on how to add native plant species to your garden beds. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4vt. The second event will be held from 7-8 p.m. and will focus on how to convert lawns and other large outdoor spaces into native wildflowers. Register for this event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/okk.

Questions about these two events can be sent to Becky Matney at becky.matney@mdc.mo.gov. Runge Conservation Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.

