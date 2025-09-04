Bristol County Savings Bank Commits $150,000 to New Bedford Community Health’s More Access, Better Care Capital Campaign

About

New Bedford Community Health is a non-profit, multicultural, community health center. located in the heart of Downtown New Bedford, MA. For over 40 years, NBCH has been providing equitable, patient-focused, culturally competent, and community-centered care in southeastern Massachusetts for everyone regardless of their ability to pay. NBCH’s mental health, medical, and dental services, programs, staff, and values ensure that we serve people from all walks of life. It does not matter whether you are employed or unemployed, new to the South Coast or a lifelong resident of the area, uninsured or insured, everyone in need of healthcare is welcome here.