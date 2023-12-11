New Bedford Community Health Announces Dr. Tracey Cohen as New Chief Medical Officer
New Bedford Community Health (NBCH) is pleased to announce the appointment of Tracey Cohen, MD as the new Chief Medical Officer at the Health Center.
We are excited to have Dr. Cohen join the team at New Bedford Community Health. Her past experiences and success will enable us to expand and enhance the services we provide in the community.”NEW BEDFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Bedford Community Health (NBCH) is pleased to announce the appointment of Tracey Cohen, MD as the new Chief Medical Officer at the Health Center. Her experience and expertise in integrated care, quality, value-based care, clinical innovation, and health equity will be invaluable in NBCH’s mission to provide high-quality healthcare to our community. She is board-certified in both Family and Addiction Medicine.
— Cheryl Bartlett, RN, CEO of New Bedford Community Health
Dr. Cohen's career has ranged from practicing primary care and addiction medicine to leadership roles in community health centers, top health plans, a multi-state integrated care organization, and a health technology start-up.
Before joining New Bedford Community Health Center, she served as Interim Chief Medical Officer and Senior Medical Director at Point32Health. There she led Point32Health to become the first plan in New England to achieve NCQA’s Health Equity Accreditation.
During her time as Medical Director at Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island and at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island, she partnered with the Rhode Island Executive Office of Health and Human Services and other state agencies in the development of programming and policies that expanded access to holistic models of care, addiction treatment, safer pharmacy utilization, and LGBTQ care including gender-affirming treatment.
Dr. Cohen also serves as Advisory Chief Medical Officer for Marigold Health, a digital health start-up dedicated to engaging people with mental health and substance use conditions in recovery via virtual anonymous social networks and tech-enabled peer support.
“We are excited to have Dr. Cohen join the team at New Bedford Community Health. Her past experiences and success will enable us to expand and enhance the services we provide in the community. Dr. Cohen is committed to identifying, reducing, and eliminating health disparities related to income, race, language, and identity and to improving both access and quality in care delivered in the community. Dr. Cohen believes that community is where health begins and can flourish.” says CEO of New Bedford Community Health, Cheryl Bartlett.
Dr. Cohen received her medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, where she was named a Twenty-First Century Scholar, and completed her residency in Family Medicine at Brown University. Before medical school, Dr. Cohen performed and published neurobiological research on the cellular basis of learning and memory with Dr. Eric Kandel, 2000 Nobel Prize Laureate in Physiology or Medicine.
About New Bedford Community Health
New Bedford Community Health is a non-profit, multicultural, community health center located in the heart of downtown New Bedford. NBCH offers comprehensive care for the whole family, including primary, dental, urgent, and behavioral health care, as well as many medical specialties. In addition, we are a community organization that provides financial and wellness programming.
For over 40 years, NBCH has been providing equitable, patient-centered, culturally competent, and community-focused care in southeastern Massachusetts for anyone regardless of their ability to pay.
For more information, please visit www.gnbchc.org.
