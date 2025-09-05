FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES PSYCHOLOGICAL THRILLER “UNHOLY COMMUNION”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the psychological thriller UNHOLY COMMUNION, now available to rent/own in North American territories on digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting September 5, 2025

Psychological Thriller Starring Adam Bartley (LONGMIRE) and Vincent Kartheiser (MAD MEN) Debuts on North American VOD Platforms and DVD on September 5, 2025

When Thomas Rumreich asked me to adapt his novel, UNHOLY COMMUNION, he told me one thing: ‘it’s dark.’ So I braced myself. It’s been an honor bringing his deeply personal story into the light of day.” — Filmmaker Patrick Coyle

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the psychological thriller UNHOLY COMMUNION, now available to rent/own in North American territories on digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting September 5, 2025.

UNHOLY COMMUNION tells the story of a police officer who embarks on a journey to uncover the dark secrets behind a series of mysterious priest murders in rural Minnesota. A Catholic priest is found with a gunshot wound to the head. Officer Chris Majek (Adam Bartley) arrives at the scene and discovers something chilling: the Latin phrase ‘primum mysterium’ (first mystery) has been scrawled next to the body. Soon, another priest is found dead, then another, each killed in cold blood, each forced to swallow a decade of rosary beads before being murdered. All the victims have been past perpetrators of clergy abuse and have been moved around the country by the Catholic Church staying one step ahead of the law. As Chris digs deeper, his investigation begins to uncover long-buried town secrets that seem to implicate the entire community. At the center of it all stands the popular town dentist, Paul Thomas (Vincent Kartheiser). Dr. Paul also happens to be Chris’s best friend. With no way to turn back, Chris must confront the truth about the murders, his lifelong relationships, and the darkness within his own past. Based on Dr. Thomas Rumreich’s novel, UNHOLY COMMUNION is a gripping thriller about guilt, complicity, and redemption.

UNHOLY COMMUNION was written and directed by Patrick Coyle (INTO TEMPTATION) and produced by Jasmine Reid, Anne Marie Gillen, Ruth Ronning and Thomas Rumreich. The featured cast includes: Adam Bartley (LONGMIRE), Vincent Kartheiser (MAD MEN), Iréna Flury (I AM FROM AUSTRIA), and Laura Robards (CHRISTMAS EVE IN MILLER’S POINT).

“When Dr. Thomas Rumreich asked me to adapt his novel, UNHOLY COMMUNION, he told me just one thing: ‘it’s dark.’ So I braced myself,” said filmmaker Patrick Coyle. “What he didn’t tell me was that it’s also funny and full of humanity—which is my kind of story. It’s been an honor bringing Thomas’ deeply personal story into the light of day.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire UNHOLY COMMUNION directly with the filmmakers and Farnam Street Limited IV, LLC.

UNHOLY COMMUNION: www.unholycommunionfilm.com

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Official FDM Trailer - UNHOLY COMMUNION (2025)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.