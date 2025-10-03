FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES ROMANTIC COMEDY FEATURE 'AN AMERICAN ABROAD'

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the romantic comedy feature AN AMERICAN ABROAD, which is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting October 3, 2025

Hilarious Rom-Com Launches Digital Debut on VOD Platforms October 3, 2025

Traveling and directing this movie was truly the best experience of my life. I loved being able to blend real tourist reactions with the written plot to create a seamless travel comedy adventure.” — Filmmaker Marcia Kimpton

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the romantic comedy feature AN AMERICAN ABROAD, which is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting October 3, 2025.

In AN AMERICAN ABROAD, viewers get to visit Greece, Turkey, South Africa, France, and Amsterdam in this hilarious rom-com about a free-spirited travel host and her uptight boyfriend's wild love story. Marcia's lust for adventure has Arnold on a walking safari, swimming with sharks and wine tasting in France, but will it all be too much for him when she really gets weird? Arnold is a bit conservative, a bit square, and Marcia is into psychics, dancing in the street, and getting her Minister’s License just for the wine discount. As Marcia’s travel show takes the two of them through 7 exotic countries, what at first seemed like a dream come true, might turn into a relationship nightmare. Will they be able to find enough common ground to get them through the insanity and realize true love or will the crew mutiny before they get the chance? As their clashing personalities come to light, their relationship is put to the test. Will their love for each other prevail, or will they end the trip alone?

Directed by Marcia Kimpton, AN AMERICAN ABROAD was co-written by Marcia Kimpton, Brian Gross and Justin McAleece. AN AMERICAN ABROAD was also co-produced by Marcia Kimpton, Justin McAleece and Diederik de Man. The featured cast includes Marcia Kimpton (‘Marcia’), Brian Gross (‘Arnold’), and Jacy King (‘Kat’).

“Traveling around the world with my film crew and directing this movie was truly the best experience of my life,” said filmmaker Marcia Kimpton. “I am especially proud of the cinematography that was captured by the McAleece Brothers and how each country became a character in the story I wrote with my co-lead, Brian Gross. I loved being able to blend real tourist reactions with the written plot to create a seamless travel comedy adventure.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire AN AMERICAN ABROAD directly with the filmmakers.

AN AMERICAN ABROAD website: www.marciakimpton.com

ABOUT FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER, featuring a fully-integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

Official FDM Trailer - AN AMERICAN ABROAD (2025)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.