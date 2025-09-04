Earthquake in Afghanistan
The Singapore Government will contribute US$50,000 as seed money to support the Singapore Red Cross’ public fundraising efforts towards the humanitarian crisis caused by the earthquake in Afghanistan on 31 August 2025. Singapore conveys its deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the earthquake.
Currently, there are no reports of any affected Singaporeans in Afghanistan. Singaporeans are advised to defer all travel to Afghanistan as per the existing travel advisory. For Singaporeans residing in Afghanistan, they should remain vigilant, monitor the local news closely and eRegister with MFA immediately at https//eregister.mfa.gov.sg if they have not done so. Singaporeans who require consular assistance should contact the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at:
MFA Duty Office (24 hours)
Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855
Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
4 SEPTEMBER 2025
