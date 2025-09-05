Argon Electronics wins Military University of Land Forces contract in Poland

Plume SIM is the ultimate tool for preparing teams to respond to complex chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRNe) threats The AP4C-SIM detector simulator responds to safe electronic sources that simulate chemical vapours, toxic industrial substances or false positives.

LUTON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Argon Electronics, global leader in the development and manufacture of CBRN and hazardous material (HazMat) detector simulators, has been awarded a contract with Military University of Land Forces in Wroclaw, Poland. The UK-based training and simulation expert will support the military university to enhance their chemical warfare training capabilities through the provision of simulation tools for both localised and large-scale area training.

Argon Electronics’ AP4C chemical detector simulator reacts to safe electronic sources that simulate toxic industrial substances, chemical vapours or false positives. It enables military units, security forces, first responders and industrial safety teams to experience realistic and comprehensive training experience without the risks associated with becoming exposed to live chemical agents. Instructors retain full control via a remote control unit that allows them to adjust wind direction, contamination levels to differentiate training and enables the creation of realistic scenarios that challenge the student and demand high levels of situational awareness.

The S4PE simulation unit works seamlessly with the AP4C simulator, also replicating toxic industrial substances, chemical vapours or false positives for training in controlled environments and public buildings. It offers participants a highly practical, safe and efficient way to prepare for real-life chemical hazard scenarios in conflict zones and elsewhere. Features include confidence testing and surface sample collecting with warm-up cycles. The simulator provides practice in contamination, decontamination and persistence scenarios.

Both of these simulators work with PlumeSIM, Argon’s innovative wide area training system that creates realistic hazard plumes and hotspots, allowing instructors to manage a variety of threat scenarios in real time.

Finally, Argon Electronics is providing the Military University of Land Forces with CBRN and HazMat training, along with specialist support in using the simulators to enhance their students’ training. Argon Electronics worked with its representative in Poland, Megmar Logistics & Consulting Sp. z o.o to secure the contract and provide after-sales support.

Steven Pike, Managing Director at Argon Electronics says:

“We are delighted to be working with Poland’s Military University of Land Forces. Poland and its neighbouring countries are a key geographical area for Argon Electronics when it comes to increasing our footprint and securing new customers in the European military sector. Spending and investment in the type of training that we can offer military, defence and emergency services customers has never been higher, and we are perfectly placed to provide exactly what is needed in a time of highly active geopolitical conflict in many countries around the world.”

Argon Electronics is based in Luton in the UK. Its simulators have transformed CBRN and HazMat training globally, enabling companies and organisations working in the military, defence and emergency services to set up and run safe, environmentally friendly training exercises quickly and easily.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.