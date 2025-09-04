Rodent Found Peaking Out of Homes Crawl Space in Virginia beach

Rodent pest Control Rodent Infestation In a Homes Air Ducts Safe | Effective Termite Pest Control

A homeowner in Virginia Beach was greeted by a Norway Rat while doing yardwork.

Rodents can cause helth related issues as well as property damage if left unattended.” — George Pilkington

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local Homeowner Gets a Startled Stare from a Sneaky Rodent Peeking Through Foundation VentA Virginia Beach homeowner received a surprise visitor this week when they discovered a curious rodent peering out at them from a foundation vent on their property. The unexpected encounter has prompted a timely reminder from local experts about the importance of securing homes against pests as the seasons change.The homeowner, who resides in the Little Neck area, was performing routine yard maintenance when they spotted movement behind the vent screen. “It felt like something was watching me,” said the resident, who described seeing “a little nose and two black eyes” staring back.Universal Pest & Termite responded quickly and confirmed the intruder to be a young rat, likely seeking shelter as temperatures begin to dip. The technician removed the rodent safely and performed a full exclusion treatment, including sealing the vent with rodent-proof mesh.“This time of year, rodents are actively looking for warm, hidden spaces to settle in,” said Tanner Baine, Operations Manager of Universal Pest & Termite. “Foundation vents, crawlspaces, and even dryer exhausts are common entry points if not properly secured.”As temperatures begin to drop, sealing your home's foundation becomes critically important in keeping rodents out. Rats and mice are opportunistic and can squeeze through openings as small as a quarter-inch, often entering through foundation vents, cracks, or gaps around utility lines. Once inside, they can cause extensive damage by chewing wires, contaminating insulation, and spreading disease. Taking proactive steps—such as reinforcing vent covers, sealing crawlspace access points, and inspecting the foundation for weaknesses—can help prevent a costly infestation before it starts. Prevention now means peace of mind all winter longUniversal Pest & Termite encourages homeowners to:- Inspect crawlspace and attic vents for signs of tampering- Listen for unusual noises in walls or floors, especially at night- Seal any gaps larger than a quarter-inch around the home’s exterior- Schedule seasonal pest inspectionsFor more information or to book a pest control inspection, visit www.universalpest.com

A sneaky rodent peeking out of a foundation vent

