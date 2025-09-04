Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivers eulogy at the funeral of Late Ambassador Mahlangu, 6 Sept

Deputy President Paulus Shipokosa Mashatile will on Saturday, 6 September 2025, deliver a eulogy at the Special Official Funeral of the late Ambassador Mninwa Johannes Mahlangu in Middelburg, Mpumalanga Province.

The former Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces and subsequently a long-serving diplomat, Ambassador Mahlangu passed away at the age of 72 on 24 August 2025 on his way hospital after a short illness.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared that Ambassador Mahlangu be honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 2, which will entail ceremonial honours performed by the South African Police Service.

The President has also directed that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations from Saturday, 30 August 2025, until the evening of the funeral on Saturday, 6 September 2025.

Ambassador Mahlangu served as the High Commissioner of South Africa to the Republic of Kenya; Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federal Republic of Somalia, and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Nairobi (UNON).

Deputy President Mashatile said: "The late Ambassador Mahlangu played a number of significant roles both in the struggle for liberation,and the birth and nurturing of South Africa’s democracy as he participated in the drafting of South Africa’s democratic Constitution and later served in the first Parliament of the Republic of South Africa. Government will therefore accordingly honour the late Mahlangu for his contribution as he is laid to rest."

Details of the funeral are as follows:

Date: Saturday, 06 September 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: Steve Tshwete Banquet Hall, Middelburg, Mpumalanga Province.

