Western Cape Mobility Department attains clean audit

As we mark Public Service Month, the Western Cape Mobility Department is proud to announce that it has received a clean audit outcome from the Auditor-General for the 2023/24 financial year.

This is the highest recognition of good governance and financial accountability, confirming that the Department’s financial statements are free from material misstatements and that internal controls are effective.

Western Cape Mobility Minister, Isaac Sileku, welcomed the outcome, “The Western Cape Mobility Department is entrusted with driving safer, smarter, and more accessible transport across our province. This clean audit proves that we are managing public funds with the integrity and discipline that our residents deserve. Every rand must be accounted for, and every cent must contribute to delivering better mobility solutions for the residents of the Western Cape.”

This achievement reflects the unwavering dedication of the Department’s staff, whose commitment to excellence sets a benchmark for transparent and accountable governance.

The Department’s trading entity, Government Motor Transport (GMT), has also achieved its 13th consecutive clean audit, underscoring a sustained culture of financial discipline and accountability.

The Department remains committed to building a safer, more efficient transport system, while ensuring that public resources are managed responsibly for the benefit of all residents.



Media enquiries:

Muneera Allie

Western Cape Mobility Department - Head of Communication

E-mail: Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

Tel: 021 483 9483

#GovZAUpdates

