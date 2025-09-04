ACI Medical & Dental School Celebrates 2025 Graduating Class

ACI M&D School 2025 Graduates

The graduation took place at Monmouth University’s Pollak Theater on August 25th, 2025.

Today, we gather to acknowledge your accomplishments and celebrate the promising future that awaits you in the world of healthcare.” — President Frank A. Preston

EATONTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On August 25th, 2025, friends and family gathered at Monmouth University’s Pollak Theater to celebrate ACI Medical & Dental School ’s new graduating class in its milestone 20th anniversary year.Sarina Brady, CEO of VNACJ Community Health Center, served as the commencement speaker. “As you walk across this stage, you are not just receiving a diploma. You are earning the trust of patients, the respect of colleagues, and playing a key role in the healthcare system that is as vital as it is transformative,” she said. “Be proud of the work you do, strive for excellence in every task no matter how small, and always remember that you have the power to make a difference in someone’s day, recovery, or life.”The audience also heard several inspiring student success stories from the graduates. One student shared how our school has given her an opportunity to excel in an in-demand field. “More than education, it gave me confidence, and today I stand here before you feeling proud and empowered. To the class of 2025, I want to remind you our future is bright, and our opportunities are limitless. We're stepping into a field that continues to grow every single day,” she said in her remarks. “We are the future of this profession.”Behind the scenes, several other students shared their reasons for choosing our programs.“I got hired by Hackensack Meridian Health and it’s all thanks to ACI Medical & Dental School” said one student. “I am working in the OB/GYN field as a Medical Assistant and I love every day of my job. I couldn’t be more thankful for it.”“I chose ACI Medical & Dental School because I knew that was going to be a place that will get me prepared for a career that I really wanted to do, which is to be a Dental Assistant,” said another student. “They prepared me for working in the field on day one, minute one.”In his remarks, President Frank A. Preston congratulated the students on this achievement. “Your hard work and resilience have made this a defining moment. You balanced life, work, family, and school. You studied tirelessly, completed clinical, passed exams, and most importantly you never gave up,” he said. “Today, we gather to acknowledge your accomplishments and celebrate the promising future that awaits you in the world of healthcare.”On behalf of the entire staff at ACI Medical & Dental School, congratulations to our 2025 graduates! We look forward to hearing about your future success in the healthcare field.About ACI Medical & Dental School: ACI Medical & Dental School in Eatontown NJ is celebrating 20 years of careers in healthcare. We are fully accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. Programs are approved for benefits through the Post 9/11 GI Bill, and the Title IV financial aid for the full-day program. We are proud of our student results, including a 90% employment rate and 96% pass rate on national credential exams (2023 - 2024).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.