ACI MEDICAL & DENTAL SCHOOL GRADUATES THE LARGEST CLASS IN 19 YEARS

EATONTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACI Medical & Dental School’s 2024 graduation ceremony held Wednesday, August 28th at Monmouth University’s Pollak Theatre had the largest number of graduates in the school’s 19-year history.In front of an audience of almost 600 friends, family, and distinguished members of the community, 120 students crossed the stage and proudly accepted their diplomas from ACI Medical & Dental School’s President and Founder, Frank Preston. “As a graduate of ACI Medical & Dental School, you are equipped with the knowledge and skills to make a lasting impact on society. Use your education and privilege to uplift others,” Preston told the graduates.Eatontown Borough Mayor Anthony Talerico, Jr. served as the guest commencement speaker. “Consider the student body here: it’s clear people joined at various stages of their lives,” Mayor Talerico told the crowd, “As a nurse myself, I know the possibilities in healthcare are endless. Today is the beginning of an exciting journey for you.”ACI M&D offers students an opportunity to begin a lucrative, rewarding career in just a few months. With a dedicated staff and state-of-the-art equipment and training, they are committed to providing students with the ethical and professional standards for the workplace, as well as the tools and confidence to pursue their goals.With day and evening classes, financial aid, career development strategies and readiness training, ACI Medical & Dental School is working to meet the demands of today’s critical healthcare workforce shortage.Students that successfully complete the program, have continual career assistance for as long as it is needed, reinforcing ACI’s M&D commitment of providing the best training and career development experience available.Healthcare jobs are in high demand, with the industry expected to have a 15.4% job growth rate by 2032 according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. There has never been a better time to seek a career in healthcare, and at ACI Medical & Dental School, students can be ready to start their internship or employment within three and a half months.About ACI Medical & Dental School: ACI Medical & Dental School, Eatontown NJ is fully accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. Programs are approved for benefits through the Post 9/11 GI Bill, and Title IV financial aid for the full day program. For more information, visit aci.edu or contact Christine Zicchinolfi, 732-440-4110 or CZicchinolfi@aci.edu.

