The American Academy of Implant Dentistry Wins Two Gold Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence® Awards

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID), a leader in innovative learning and development, has won two coveted Brandon Hall Group™ Gold awards for excellence. AAID‘s e-learning platform, Implant Institute , received Gold in the Best Learning Team category for the entry “Driving Dental Excellence” and in the Best Custom Content category for the entry titled “Soft Tissue Dental Implants.”The 2025 Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awardsrecognizes best practices for initiatives in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and the Future of Work. With this recent win, the AAID joins the prestigious ranks of other 2025 recipients including Google, Microsoft, Pfizer, Unilever, and Wells Fargo, to name a few. View the complete list of winners.Last year, in collaboration with Simply Innovative Consulting LLC (SIC), the AAID unveiled the AAID Implant Institute, the leading provider of e-learning courses in oral implantology. Designed to meet dentists’ evolving educational needs, Implant Institute brings together content from every level – from courses for dentists with little-to-no experience with dental implants, to expert-level education – all in one place. The AAID Implant Institute is poised to become the premier destination for e-learning courses in dental implantology. Designed with the evolving needs of practicing dentists in mind, the Institute offers a comprehensive curriculum catering to all experience levels.“Whether you are a dentist just beginning your journey with implant dentistry or a highly experienced clinician seeking to elevate your expertise, the AAID Implant Institute is designed with you in mind,” said Jonathan Sprague, Director of Education and Credentialing at the AAID. “Our comprehensive course library spans the full spectrum of implant education—from essential foundational principles to the most advanced surgical and restorative techniques—all delivered in a flexible, accessible online format. Our goal has always been to meet our learners at their moment of need with the highest quality of education.”Sprague continued, ”The AAID Implant Institute reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing excellence in implant dentistry. By providing high-quality, evidence-based educational resources, we aim to empower dentists at every stage of their professional development. This platform enables clinicians to continuously refine their skills, remain at the forefront of the field, and most importantly, deliver the highest level of care to their patients.”Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based on these criteria:• Alignment to their business need and environment• Program design, functionality, and delivery• Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation, and creativity• Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefitsExcellence Award winners will continue to be honored at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference, February 9-12, 2026, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners will also serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.Key Features of the AAID Implant Institute• Comprehensive Learning for Every Stage Our curriculum is intentionally designed to meet the needs of dentists at all levels of implant experience—from those just beginning their journey to seasoned professionals pursuing advanced mastery.• Continuously Updated Content To keep pace with the latest innovations and clinical best practices, new courses are added regularly. This ensures that learners always have access to the most current knowledge in implant dentistry.• Flexible, Bite-Sized Modules Most courses are structured to be completed within 45–60 minutes, making it easy for busy professionals to engage in meaningful learning without disrupting their schedules.• Built-In Knowledge Reinforcement Every course includes post-session quizzes and evaluations to strengthen comprehension, encourage reflection, and help solidify long-term learning outcomes.• Earn Continuing Education Credit Participants receive official transcripts and CE hours upon course completion, supporting ongoing professional development and credentialing requirements.• Easy Transcript Access Learners can conveniently view, download, and print their complete history of AAID conference transcripts, ensuring all educational achievements are organized and accessible.The collaboration between the AAID, SIC, and Escape the Classroom in 2025 focused on enhancing the AAID's educational programs, developing a robust and forward-thinking strategy, and providing comprehensive technology; consulting from selection through implementation and launch. These efforts have elevated the AAID’s educational capabilities and set a benchmark in the industry for excellence in learning and development.Diane Gaa, Founder and CEO of Simply Innovative Consulting LLC, shared:“Winning multiple Brandon Hall Group Awards over the years is a true testament to the enduring dedication and teamwork between SIC and AAID staff in pursuing excellence in learning. This year, earning the prestigious Gold Award in two categories, Best Custom Content and Best Learning Team, further underscores the strength of our collaboration and our shared commitment to innovation and impact. We deeply value our partnership with the AAID and are grateful for the continued trust, support, and collaboration that have been instrumental in achieving this recognition.”Katie Evans, CEO and Co-Founder of Escape the Classroom INC:“We are thrilled to have contributed to the AAID’s award-winning training this year. Partnering with the AAID and SIC has been both an honor and a privilege. While earning recognition from the Brandon Hall Awards is deeply rewarding, the true distinction lies in supporting such an exceptional team and helping bring their vision to life.”AAID, SIC, and Escape the Classroom look forward to continuing their collaboration, driving innovation, and setting new standards in educational excellence for implant dentistry.

